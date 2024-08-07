The Big Picture The Chosen is a historical drama retelling Jesus Christ's story through the eyes of ordinary people.

Nicodemus is a pivotal character in Season 1, facing a challenging decision after encountering Jesus.

Erick Avari's portrayal of Nicodemus brought depth to the character, leaving viewers eager for his potential return.

Independent television production The Chosen has managed to accomplish much since the series officially launched in 2019. Now four seasons in, and with a fifth on the way, The Chosen continues its commitment to retelling the story of Jesus Christ (played here by Jonathan Roumie) and his disciples in first-century Judea. But after all the years following this group, there's one character from the show's earliest season that stands out and has been noticeably absent since his departure. If you haven't guessed already, we're talking about Nicodemus, the religious Pharisee who entertained Jesus' radical teachings, played to perfection by character actor Erick Avari.

What Happened to Nicodemus in 'The Chosen'?

The first season of The Chosen was arguably the show's best, chronicling the early lives of some of the New Testament's most important figures, such as Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac), Matthew (Paras Patel), and Mary Magdalene (Elizabeth Tabish). While some of these characters are explored more accurately than others, the one who feels particularly true to what we know of him in scripture is Nicodemus, whose role as a religious leader and teacher in Jerusalem (and high-ranking member of the Sanhedrin) was one of prestige and honor. But Jesus is no respecter of persons. As Nicodemus learns more about this miraculous teacher — who cast out a horde of demons from Mary when he, a Pharisee, could not — he discovers that he might align more with Jesus's teachings than previously thought.

All of this culminates in "Invitations," where Jesus sits down with Nicodemus one night for a face-to-face discussion about what it means to follow him, as well as what it means to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Lifting many quotes directly from the third chapter of the Gospel of John (particularly the well-known John 3:16), Season 1's penultimate episode finally allows Nicodemus to be confronted with his maker. More than that, it challenges him to embrace the teachings of Christ and follow them wholeheartedly. The problem is that those who follow Jesus will always have to give up something — which, in Nicodemus' case, is his status as a member of the Sanhedrin and notoriety as a particularly praised religious leader. It's certainly not an easy choice, and while Nicodemus acknowledges Jesus as the Son of God, he fails to ultimately follow through with this invitation.

The Season 1 finale, "I Am He," is the last episode of The Chosen in which Nicodemus appears. Sure, the character is mentioned a handful more times throughout the show, but never again does Erick Avari grace the screen with his presence. As Jesus gathers the majority of his disciples together, Nicodemus opts to stay behind, leaving only a financial contribution to Christ's ministry as he and his followers leave for Capernaum. It's a heartbreaking final moment, as the Pharisee hides while Jesus and his disciples leave the city, and the fact that we don't get to really see him wrestle with his decision not to go is a difficult pill to swallow. Nicodemus is the one loose thread from Season 1 that deserves further exploration.

The Bible Offers More Information About Nicodemus' Future

Of course, part of the reason that characters come and go throughout The Chosen is because, frankly, the Bible doesn't have a lot to say about some of them. Lazarus is best known for being raised from the dead, and while we know that he and Jesus were friends, that's about all we do know. The same could be said for his sisters Mary and Martha, and, although her role in The Chosen is arguably much bigger than what we see in the New Testament, the same could even be said for Mary Magdalene. Nicodemus is no different in this regard, and there are only three chapters in the entire Bible that even mention him, all within the Gospel of John. No wonder the character was written off after the first season.

But even so, The Chosen is no stranger to taking creative liberties with the biblical text, which has been an issue many have had with the show. Wherever you stand on that issue, there's no denying that creator Dallas Jenkins and company could come up with some creative way to bring the character back. As mentioned before, there are two more instances in the Gospel of John where Nicodemus shows up or is at least mentioned. The first of these is in John 7:50-51, where he stands up before the chief priests and the Pharisees, reminding them that the Jewish law requires one must be listened to before being condemned. Given his own fascination with Christ, it's likely he hoped to find others sympathetic to his cause.

Nicodemus appears once more in John 19:38-42, following Jesus' crucifixion. After Christ had died, a man named Joseph of Arimathea, who followed Jesus, persuaded Pilate to grant him the body so that he could be buried according to Jewish custom. It's said that Nicodemus aided Joseph in this task, and helped prepare Christ's body with an exorbitant amount of myrrh and aloe. In his book Jesus of Nazareth: Holy Week, Pope Benedict XVI once noted that "The quantity of the balm is extraordinary and exceeds all normal proportions. This is a royal burial" (via Saint Ignatius). It seems that, in the end, Nicodemus might have been willing to publicly identify himself with Jesus after all, though we hear nothing more about him in the New Testament narrative.

Erick Avari Was One of the Best Parts of 'The Chosen's First Season

Perhaps part of the reason that audiences have identified so strongly with The Chosen's depiction of Nicodemus is because of Erick Avari's notable portrayal. The actor had famously decided to retire before being offered the part, and accepted after reading the first "very well written script." Previously, Avari had been best known for his parts in films like Stargate, Independence Day, The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines, Daredevil, and the swashbuckling 1999 remake of The Mummy. That doesn't even touch on all his television work; he even reprised his Stargate role in Stargate SG-1. But Avari's depiction of Nicodemus in The Chosen goes above and beyond, and will be remembered as one of the actor's best. He humanizes an otherwise stoic and confident religious leader and gives him layers of depth that we don't get to see in the biblical narrative. Of course, there are some creative liberties taken, but Avari's performance helps this historical figure come alive.

From Nicodemus's attempts to exorcise the demons from Mary Magdalene to his encounter with her later after Jesus healed her, Avari offers us a glimpse into the Pharisee's inner life. Nicodemus is a man well-versed in the Old Testament. It's become his life, but it's also become stale for him. He's conflicted by comparing what the Law of Moses itself teaches with the instructions given by the first-century Jewish leaders, many of which seem in opposition to their scriptural commands. It's because of his spiritual frustration that many can relate to and identify themselves with Nicodemus, which is what makes his ultimate rejection (at least, as of Season 1) of Jesus' offer so painful to see. Having found the answers, the Pharisee is still unwilling to give up the chains that hold him captive.

Though we're not yet sure what Jenkins and the other writers' plans are for Nicodemus — who has been venerated as a saint in the Anglican, Catholic, Lutheran, and Orthodox traditions of Christianity — what we know of his future gives us hope that Erick Avari might return to the role, even if for a short time. Likewise, history doesn't tell us what happened to this Jewish figure, so much is left to speculation. When speaking with Deadline, Jenkins had previously revealed that Jesus' death would take place in Season 6, with Season 7 being centered on the resurrection. This is likely the timeframe in which Nicodemus could return, and hopefully, Avari will be willing to come out of retirement once more to finish the job as this compelling New Testament character.

