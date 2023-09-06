Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Chosen One Season 1.

Netflix's fantasy coming of age drama The Chosen One (El Elegido), based on the graphic novel American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, offers a unique take on the titular trope, following a 12-year-old boy who develops Jesus-like powers. Growing up in Santa Rosalía, a town in Baja California Sur, Jodie (Bobby Luhnow) becomes a local celebrity after surviving a freak accident, earning the attention of the local priest and his congregants who believe him to have experienced a miracle. Soon, Jodie starts performing actual biblical miracles like turning water into wine, but Jodie's powers aren't exactly what they seem, and he leaves disaster in his wake. The Chosen One is a compelling watch not only for its multilingual dialogue and striking cinematography, but also for its exploration of the contradictions of Catholicism and subversion of the white savior trope.

What Is 'The Chosen One' About?

The Chosen One begins with Jodie's mother Sarah (Dianna Agron) crossing the border to Mexico with her newborn son after escaping an unknown attacker. Flashing forward to 12-year-old Jodie, he and his group of friends travel through the desert in search of a "chupia," a siren-like creature that his friend Tuka's (Juan Fernando González Anguamea) uncle claims to have been attacked by. On their way back, the kids cross under an overpass when a truck veers off the road and lands on top of Jodie, who miraculously escapes unharmed. When the news spreads around Santa Rosalía, Jodie becomes the talk of the town and draws crowds of local congregants who believe him to be the messiah. Jodie and his friends take advantage of the people's beliefs by performing magic tricks passed off as miracles like turning water into wine and curing someone's poor eyesight in an attempt to make money. But when Jodie's fake miracles become real, he draws even bigger crowds, now held up by Father Cruz (Carlos Bardem), who believes him to be the second coming of Jesus Christ.

As the show progresses, Jodie discovers that not all of his miracles are good. The man driving the truck that landed on top of him is the father of his school bully Angelo (Patricio Serna Meza), who forces Jodie to use his powers to wake him from his coma. Jodie succeeds, but Angelo's father is a shell of who he used to be, unable to speak or take care of his kids, and later hangs himself. Jodie runs away from home, angry with his mother for keeping secrets from him, and begins to abandon his friends to embrace his newfound popularity. He inadvertently causes Tuka's death when Angelo tries to shoot him, seeking revenge for his father's death, but hitting Tuka instead. Jodie's powers and their consequences set off a catastrophic chain of events until he performs one final miracle to revive Tuka before leaving town with his mother.

'The Chosen One' Critiques Religious Fanaticism

As hinted throughout the series, the big reveal in the finale is that Jodie is not in fact the second coming of Christ, but the Antichrist. His mother was impregnated by a cult with the intention of birthing and raising the Antichrist, but Sarah tried her best to shield him from his fate by living in obscurity and giving him medication to stifle his powers. As Jodie comes of age and into his powers, he is revealed to be a wolf in sheep's clothing, helping some but unintentionally wreaking havoc on others. Before embracing his powers, his "miracles" were just deceptions, and when he starts performing real miracles, the popularity and praise he earns as a result quickly goes to his head. This isn't too surprising considering he's just a 12-year-old boy, but there's also something more sinister at play.

Directed by Mexican filmmaker Everardo Gout, The Chosen One differs from the graphic novel in its setting, taking place in Mexico while American Jesus takes place in the United States. With this in mind, the series not only critiques Christianity but Catholicism in particular, the denomination overwhelmingly practiced in Mexico. The setting and Jodie's character being a white boy with blond hair and blue eyes also appears to be well-placed commentary on the historical whitewashing of Jesus, particularly in religious iconography. It could have easily fallen into the white savior trope, a narrative wherein a white character is depicted as a hero coming to the rescue of non-white people from some particular plight. Jodie is one of the only white characters in a town populated almost exclusively by non-white and Indigenous people, and speaks Spanish with an American accent unlike the rest of the characters. Jodie appearing to be the savior of the people of Santa Rosalía only to be revealed as the antichrist subverts this trope and also plays into the Christian belief that "Satan disguises himself as an angel of light."

The Chosen One also portrays the ways in which the dominant religion of Catholicism both overlaps and conflicts with Indigenous Yaqui beliefs, and the contradictions that emerge within Catholic belief systems when presented with a new apparent messiah. As Jodie becomes known in Santa Rosalía as the new messiah, new conflicts arise over whether it's still appropriate to pray to saints like the Virgen de Guadalupe now that they have the second coming of Christ walking among them. The show most overtly warns of the potential dangers of blind faith and how far people are willing to go for a figure that appears to the messiah. When Angelo threatens Jodie and then kills Tuka, Father Cruz and his congregants take it upon themselves to punish him by flogging, a punishment believed to have been endured by Jesus before his crucifixion. Jodie inadvertently creates a cult within Santa Rosalía spearheaded by Father Cruz, who are willing to perform inhumane acts in his name.

Season 1 ends with a cliffhanger, flashing forward 20 years to reveal that after leaving Santa Rosalía, Jodie goes on to become the President of the United States and is planning an attack on the "Holy Land." It sets up what could be a promising second season with plenty of material to draw from in the American Jesus series, especially considering Gout's collaboration with Millar on the sequel comic. Netflix is largely unpredictable when it comes to renewing and cancelling their original series, but hopefully The Chosen One will get the chance to expand with a Season 2.