Born from the mind of one of the most influential men in the modern comic book industry, Mark Millar, Millarworld is a creator-owned line that has brought fans some of the best-loved comics of the 21st Century. As has been the trend with countless comic book adaptations in the world of cinema, they tend to generate a tremendous amount of Box Office success. The likes of Wanted, the Kingsman franchise, and Kick-Ass are all examples of Millarworld projects that created triumphs on the big screen, with many fans keeping a keen eye on what next Millarworld venture is being given a big-budget adaptation. Despite the undeniable success of comic book movie adaptations in the last 20 years, there has also been a huge renaissance for the comic book television adaptation, with some of the most-loved TV series in recent memory owing their source material to comics. With that in mind, back in 2021, the Millarworld comic book series Jupiter's Legacy was adapted by Netflix, a company with a terrific track record in this genre. And yet the series was canceled prematurely due to poor critical and public reception, so it's not all roses.

Nevertheless, the demand for a Millarworld and Netflix team-up has been high ever since the company became Netflix's first-ever acquisition of this nature back in 2017. With all that considered, it was never going to be long before they had another go at bringing a Millarworld story to life in the form of a Netflix series, with the upcoming release of The Chosen One (El Elegido in Spanish), based on Mark Millar and Peter Gross's American Jesus, set to try and successfully achieve this goal. So, with that in mind, and with anticipation high, here is everything we know about The Chosen One so far.

Image via Netflix

Related:'Super Crooks' Teaser Trailer Reveals Netflix's Anime Adaptation of Mark Millar Comic

When Is The Chosen One Coming Out?

With the hype now higher than ever, fans of Mark Millar's work will likely have a countdown ticking toward the release date of The Chosen One. For those who may not already know, the series is set to premiere on August 16, 2023, after an official announcement was made back in May. Alongside the official tweet, a first-look poster was also revealed, which certainly added to the already bursting sense of anticipation in the fan base.

Where Can You Watch The Chosen One?

Adding to their already brimming list of great shows, Netflix will provide the platform for the viewing pleasure of The Chosen One fans, with the aim to outperform the recent Jupiter's Legacy crucial. For those who do not yet have a subscription to the platform, following Netflix's recent decision to remove the basic ad-free plan in the US and the UK, an ad-based subscription will cost $6.99 per month, with an ad-free standard plan costing $15.49 per month. This follows on from Netflix's attempts to crack down on password sharing on the site, with that decision currently looking less profitable than Netflix had once predicted.

Is There A Trailer For The Chosen One?

To the delight of fans, on June 22, an official teaser for The Chosen One was released and can be watched below:

This teaser gives fans a first glimpse at the sheer magnitude this show seems to be aiming to convey in its story, with the various settings and impressive set pieces on display in flashes. The cinematography already looks to be a highlight, which will come as no surprise given just how stacked the visual department is on the show. After the fairly underwhelming performance of Jupiter's Legacy, just by the looks of this teaser, it seems as if Netflix will be doing everything it can to pull the fan base back on its side and continue its great record of taking comic book stories and putting them on screen.

Who's In the Cast of The Chosen One?

As it stands, there is not yet a full cast list available for The Chosen One but, what we do know, is that the series casting by Luis Rosales has got off to a flying start. Named so far are the likes of Carlos Bardem (Cell 211) in an unnamed role, Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) in an unnamed role, Bobby Luhnow as Jodie, Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda, Jorge Javier Arballo Osornio as Hipólito, Alberto Pérez-Jácome Kenna as Wagner, and Dianna Agron (Glee) as Sarah, with a sneak peek of Agron and others on set spotted in a tweet by Mark Millar about the film.

Who Is Making The Chosen One?

With writing credits understandably going to both Mark Millar and Peter Gross, executive producer credits have gone to Stacy Perskie (Narcos: Mexico), Leopoldo Gout (Zoo), and Everardo Gout (Mars) who is also the series director. Alexa Aroesty (Point Break) and Rolf Helbig (Somos.) are line producers on the show, with Patricia Cuevas (Spectre) heading up the art department. The Chosen One is produced by Millarworld and Redrum.

Related:Tenoch Huerta and Dianna Agron Preview Mark Millar's 'El Elegido' Adaptation

What Is The Chosen One About?

Image via Netflix

Of course, as is the case with all comic book adaptations, staying somewhat true to the source material is key to keeping the fan base happy and, with that in mind, many have speculated about just how faithful the plot of The Chosen One may play out. The official Netflix synopsis reads:

Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he discovers the truth around his identity.

As an adaptation of Chosen, the first of three volumes in American Jesus, fans have already praised this synopsis for seeming to offer respect to its source material. Of course, as with any adaptation, there is creative license taken to enhance and sometimes improve on what came before, and this synopsis certainly suggests that the correct framework is in place for that to be a possibility.

What's Next For Millarworld?

For the countless fans of Millarworld projects, just one upcoming series will never be enough to satisfy. Luckily, after a break, The Magic Order is back in the pipeline, but the project's future is a bit murky with the currently unstable state of the industry. The show is supposed to have its first episode directed by the incredibly talented James Wan (Saw), with the show looking to be a modern-day Harry Potter-style magical success for Netflix. However, following a stop/start road to production, fans will just be happy to see it on their screens at all with any subsequent success a bonus. Of course, we'll really just have to wait and see if even that is a possibility.