While Mark Millar has seen mixed results with adaptations of his work - 2021's Jupiter's Legacy was met with less than favorable reviews before being swiftly canceled after its first season - that hasn't stopped Netflix moving forward with other Millarworld projects. The latest of these is The Chosen One, an adaptation of Millar and Peter Gross's American Jesus. Released back in 2004 under the name Chosen, the comic book followed a twelve-year-old boy who discovers he has the powers of Jesus Christ, and is destined to face the Antichrist. First announced back in 2018, the series is finally hitting Netflix on August 16, with a trailer having now been released.

While plans were initially in place to bring American Jesus to the big screen in a film directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass), that project failed to materialize. Hope was not lost, however, as in 2017, Netflix acquired the rights to Millarworld, announcing a slate of shows and films based upon Millar's properties - with American Jesus among them. The multilingual series sees its location switched to Mexico, with Millar saying in a statement that the location change "makes the mythological much more authentic and the apocalyptic all the more real." A synopsis for the show reads:

Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he realizes he discovers the truth around his identity.

The upcoming series will star Tenoch Huerta (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) alongside Dianna Agron (Glee), and has Everado Gout and Leopoldo Gout at the helm as co-showrunners - the former also serving as the show's director. He worked with Netflix previously, having directed an episode of Marvel's Luke Cage.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Mark Millar Talks the Genesis of 'Jupiter's Legacy' and Future Millarworld Projects in Development

What's Next for Millarworld?

The Chosen One (El Elegido in Spanish) is the latest Millarworld adaptation to hit Netflix following Jupiter's Legacy and an anime adaption of Super Crooks. Also currently in development is The Magic Order, which is reportedly back in production following a pause in 2020, with filming taking place this year. That property is said to be Netflix's answer to Harry Potter as it follows five families who posses magical powers, as they seek to rid the world of dangerous threats. Back in 2021, Millar wrote online that work was also being made to bring Reborn, Empress, Huck, Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, and Prodigy to the screen, all in various stages of development - though news of these projects has since been sparse.

The Chosen One hits Netflix on August 16. Check out the trailer below: