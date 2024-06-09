The Big Picture Yoshi Barrigas has been replaced by actor Reza Diakos as Philip in The Chosen Season 4, leaving fans curious about the shift.

Barrigas expressed gratitude to Dallas Jenkins for the opportunity to play Philip and the impact of the show on his life.

The Chosen, a historical drama about Jesus' life, offers an authentic portrayal of his teachings and the challenges of first-century Palestine.

Fans of The Chosen might have noticed a significant change in Season 4 — Yoshi Barrigas is no longer playing Philip. First introduced in Episode 2 of Season 2, Philip was portrayed as a former disciple of John the Baptist, bringing valuable experience in ministry and life on the road to Jesus' group of disciples in the surprise hit series.

After two seasons in this pivotal role, Barrigas has been replaced by actor Reza Diakos. The sudden recast of Philip between Seasons 3 and 4 has left many fans wondering why Barrigas decided to leave the hit historical drama. While the exact reasons remain unknown, Barrigas addressed his departure in a now-deleted Instagram post, citing "professional and personal" reasons:

"Hello. It is true. For professional and personal reasons I will no longer be a part of The Chosen. First and foremost I want to thank you, the fans. Our connection and your constant showering of love and support has seeded me with a warmth that will forever nourish me. Meeting you out in the world and hearing how the show has personally enriched your lives continues to be the connective tissue between me and the good folk of this world. You inspire me to continue to die to self and discover The Way. I hope you continue to follow my journey. I have a lot more to share with you."

Yoshi Barrigas Is Eternally Grateful to 'The Chosen's Creator

Barrigas expressed deep gratitude to The Chosen's creator, director, and showrunner, Dallas Jenkins, for the transformative experience of playing Philip:

"I could not have gotten to where I am now without you, and without The Chosen," he said. "I want to thank Dallas and Amanda [Jenkins] for changing my life and entrusting me in the role of Philip. I physically see and feel the impact Dallas’s baby has had on humanity when you all approach me and share your stories. It is so positively overwhelming.

"I learned how a set operates. I learned the infinite depths of my craft and the many ways to approach it. And most importantly, the show operated as a vessel for God to demand that I begin to know him. To praise him. To enjoy him! My studies of scripture have and continue to chip away at all my excess marble. Finally, I want to thank the incredible crew. It was an absolute honor to be a part of your family. I learned so much from watching your passionate work, and was spoiled by the kindness you managed to radiate whilst focused on the task at hand."

