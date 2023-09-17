The Chosen is a Christian historical drama and multi-season series based on the life of Jesus of Nazareth. The series will cover the most significant moments in the life of Jesus, including miracles such as curing the sick and walking on water. The Chosen has also relied on crowdfunding to ensure the show is financed and released. As a result of its popularity, it is now the most successful crowdfunded TV series there is. As we approach the show's fourth season, let's take a look at the cast and characters that are bringing this biblical series to life.

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus

Jonathan Roumie took on the enormous task of playing Jesus of Nazareth, the Messiah and Son of God. With the daunting task of portraying such an important figure, Roumie has stated that he often struggles with the responsibility. But this humility is what makes him perfect for the role. He has also indicated that it is God that saved him from the lowest point in his life.

Roumie is an American actor, born in 1974 to Irish and Egyptian parents. He has risen to fame for his role as Jesus in The Chosen but has also appeared in episodes of well-known TV shows such as Castle and The Good Wife as the character Monte. He has also worked on major blockbusters as part of the production team such as Will Smith's I Am Legend and Spider-Man. Roumie also has a considerable resume when it comes to voice acting, particularly for video games. The excellent Ghost of Tsushima and series Death Stranding are the most notable. As a result of his performance as Jesus, Roumie has three times received the 'Grace Prize for Most Inspiring Performance for TV.'

Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdelene

Elizabeth Tabish is Mary Magdelene, who helps in Jesus' ministry and is one of his most important followers. After suffering some horrific encounters, the worst of which was possession by demons under the name of ''Lilith,'' eventually resulting in her attempted suicide. Ultimately it was an encounter with Jesus that saved her, and she followed him thereafter.

Tabish is best known for her role in The Chosen. She is known for not sharing much information with the media, but we do know she is married to actor Stan Mayer and studied at Oklahoma State University where she received her Master's of Arts in Theatre and Bachelor of Arts in Screen Studies. She has also completed a number of independent films which have won awards, and she is a Co-Founder of the Arthouse Film Festival.

Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

Shahar Isaac portrays Simon Peter, one of the twelve disciples of Jesus. He is a former fisherman, struggling to pay off his debts that threaten his safety and the livelihoods of those he holds dear. Simon, also referred to as Peter interchangeably was often dismissive of any faith. That was until a miraculous encounter with the Messiah results in him following Jesus as his teacher.

The Chosen helped Shahar Isaac shoot to fame after he began acting in 2015. He's appeared in TV shows such as Person of Interest and Madam Secretary. He also has a keen interest in photography as displayed on his social media and is regarded as an influencer.

Paras Patel as Matthew

Matthew is another of the disciples of Jesus and was formally a tax collector. After making money from the added tax that he imposed on citizens and spying on others in debt, Matthew was not a popular figure among the locals in Capernaum. Having witnessed the miracle of the fish with many others, Matthew starts to question his morals, and after seeing yet further miracles it only reinforces his new convictions.

Paras Patel was born in the USA and is best known for his role in The Chosen as Matthew. The young actor has also appeared in the TV Series Nashville as Kendall and several other shows such as Ray Donovan, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The Vampire Diaries.

George Xanthis as John

John is one of the twelve disciples of Jesus and like Simon, was also a former fisherman. Despite being one of the younger men at his craft John was a talented fisherman. He was a witness to the miracle of the fish as Jesus made many appear when there was an apparent shortage. John realized that he was the Messiah and chose to follow the preacher. He was also present at other miracles, in particular, the one where Jesus turned water into wine.

George Xanthis was a producer for the TV series Syd2030 which aired from 2014-2015 with 11 episodes. Like many of his fellow actors on The Chosen, the show has become what he is best known for, but he also previously had stints in shows such as American Crime Story and the TV Mini-Series We Crashed.

Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot

The name Judas needs little introduction and is synonymous with betrayal. Ultimately Judas Iscariot would be the one of twelve to betray his teacher Jesus for greed and then later commit the ultimate sin in the eyes of God. Before meeting Jesus, Judas was a former business apprentice and saw himself as having lofty ambitions, having the view that important things are remembered throughout history. The tragedy of this man will be intimately played out over the coming seasons of The Chosen.

Luke Dimyan previously appeared in the streaming series Home Invasion as Zeb Miller. He has written a short film called The Prophet, which he also directed and acted in. This film had a positive run in multiple film festivals.

Jordan Walker Ross as Little James

Little James, also called ''The Less'' to distinguish him from the other James among the disciples, is a singer who chose to follow Jesus after being introduced by fellow disciple Thaddeus. James has a disability which gives him a permanent limp. He is loyal to Jesus and follows him through all the miracles of fish, healing, and water to wine. He struggles to accept his condition and to understand why Jesus has chosen not to heal him of his own disability which he views as a burden. But he quickly comes to understand that he has a far bigger purpose and that being grateful to all that matters despite his own physical limitations is so much more important.

Jordan Walker Ross has made an appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well as being a writer and producer for many shorts.

Abe Martell as Big James

Big James, or James ''The Great'' was one of the disciples of Jesus. Like a few of the other disciples, he was a former fisherman before he came to meet the Messiah. He had dreamed of the Messiah slaying Romans and would train with a wooden sword, awaiting the day the Jewish people would be freed from their oppressors. Brothers with John, he taught him to fish and was present at the miracle when Jesus made many fish appear. With his father's permission, he would follow Jesus and ultimately become the first martyr of the twelve disciples.

Abe Martell was Born in El Paso, Texas has been acting in both Spanish and English-speaking films since his teenage years. He has an impressive resume having appeared in the film Transcendence (2014) and also made an appearance in an episode of Lethal Weapon as the character Jason in 2018.

Noah James as Andrew

Andrew, the younger brother of Simon, was another of the fishermen who became a disciple of Jesus. Before meeting Jesus, he would object to much of his brother Simon's doings, constantly warning him against any deals he made with the Romans. Andrew would join his brother and fellow fishermen in becoming, in the words of Jesus, fishers of men.

Noah James is best known for his role as Andrew in The Chosen, but has previously made appearances in the TV series Shameless in 2020 and Game Shakers in 2019.

Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus

Thaddeus was a stonemason who became one of the twelve disciples of Jesus. He spent many years refining his craft before meeting Jesus. They met as Thaddeus was building a wall, and the words of the Son of God greatly influenced him. He agreed to follow him after Jesus proclaimed he would make a Kingdom and fortress stronger than stone. He would convince his friend James to follow Jesus, and together, they would go on to witness all that would happen.

The role of Thaddeus is Giavani Cairo's first as a series regular, but he also made appearances in 9-1-1: Lone Star and Doom Patrol. More recently, he appeared in CSI: Vegas as the character Ned Kirby. Outside of acting, he has a keen interest in physical pursuits, particularly athletics.

Joey Vahedi as Thomas

Thomas was a caterer who became another of the disciples of Jesus. He would work with his father's family business and at a young age would be forced to inherit it upon his father's untimely death. He would struggle to pay the taxes that the Romans instilled upon the people, but he became quite adept in his trade and would make a wide range of useful contacts, including merchants and fellow businessmen. It is Thomas who fills the jars with water at the wedding in Cana, which Jesus miraculously turns into wine, and it is this act that makes him recognize Jesus as the Messiah.

Joey Vahedi already has a number of roles under his belt. These include a 2019 appearance in Lucifer as Kid George, who gets himself into all sorts of trouble. He has also appeared in NCIS: New Orleans.

Yoshi Barrigas as Philip

Philip was a former student of the wandering preacher John the Baptist and would become one of the twelve disciples of Jesus. He was good friends with fellow disciple Nathanael, who will be introduced shortly, and having been baptized by John he would join the prophet in the wilderness, often going days without food. Philip was present when John baptized his cousin, Jesus, and witnessed the preacher testify that Jesus was God's Son. Having trust in John, he would immediately believe that Jesus was the Messiah.

Yoshi Barrigas made his major acting breakthrough in the comedy series The Big Bang Theory and the drama, Criminal Minds before he picked up his recurring role as Philip in The Chosen. He also has a keen interest in music and was a co-producer for singer Azusena's debut album in 2022. He has experience in directing as he made short films documenting the homeless crisis in California.

Alaa Safi as Simon Z

Simon Z [or Simon the Zealot] was one of the twelve disciples of Jesus. In his youth, he would witness some atrocities committed at the hands of the Romans, and his heart grew to hate them. He would join the order of the Zealots and would be trained in combat, eventually being tasked with the mission of assassinating a Roman Magistrate. Simon was banished from the order for not doing this, heeding his brother's words. He officially meets Jesus when he is saved by the Messiah from a demoniac who attacks him. He would often take on the role of protector of the camp.

Alaa Safi is an award-winning French actor who has performed alongside some vast Hollywood names. He was in Murder on the Orient Express alongside the legendary Kenneth Branagh and Michael Keaton. He has also been part of the Marvel franchise in Doctor Strange.

Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael

Nathanael was an architect in Caesarea who would become one of the twelve disciples of Jesus. He believed it was God's will for him to build magnificent structures, and he was determined to do so. However, since he was not a Roman, he found it difficult to get the work, and this caused him to try and forget his dreams of buildings. It was his good friend Philip who would find him and introduce him to the Messiah. The perception of Jesus and the fact that he seemed to know Nathanael so well convinced him to follow him as a teacher.

Austin Reed Alleman notably appeared in multiple episodes of Mr. Robot and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alongside his regular role in The Chosen as Nathanael. Alleman is also a talented musician with music streaming on all platforms.