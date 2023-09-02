In faith-based TV, few have captured viewers' hearts and garnered critics' acclaim quite like The Chosen. This historical drama stands out from other biblically inspired projects due to its character-driven approach to the presentation of Jesus (portrayed by Jonathan Roumie) as a complex and multifaceted individual rather than solely focusing on his divinity.

The Chosen presents the narrative of Jesus as a relatable story, attracting casual viewers who appreciate its historical accuracy and period elements and religious audiences who find resonance in its faithful portrayal of scripture. The series offers a distinct perspective on the story of Jesus by centering on the lives of his disciples and those around him, delving into their personal histories and experiences. One of its most notable features is its innovative funding strategy, relying on private donations rather than conventional big studio financing, a strategy that proved beneficial during strikes (more on that later). As Season 4 rapidly approaches, many questions remain about its impending release. Here is everything we know so far about The Chosen Season 4.

Initially, The Chosen Season 4 premiered in theaters on February 1, 2024. Fans were able to watch the entire season on the big screen and each episode aired weekly at cinemas across the country. Unfortunately, the series hit a snag and was unable to go to streaming until four months later. The Chosen Season 4 will be available to watch exclusively via live streams on The Chosen YouTube channel every Sunday and Thursday starting June 2, 2024. In line with its mission to share its message with a broader audience, and thanks to its crowdfunding approach, The Chosen is entirely free to watch. The series can be streamed directly through The Chosen's official website or the dedicated app.

For those who prefer the convenience of their existing streaming platforms, The Chosen offers options for every type of viewer. Prime Video provides access to all three seasons. However, we do not know when Season 4 will be available on Prime Video.

Is There a Trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 4?

This nearly three-minute trailer gives us a lengthy look at The Chosen Season 4. From its dramatic score to its chilling voice-over, this is looking to be the show's most intense season yet.

When Did ‘The Chosen’ Season 4 film?

Season 4 filming is now wrapped, having begun production in March 2023. Filming was completed in July 2023 as The Chosen was one of the few TV shows to continue filming amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The unions gave this production a coveted waiver as it is an indie production fully financed by crowdfunding and angel investors. Though it does employ SAG actors, it has no association with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

After an announcement that the waiver was secured, Season 4 filming continued in Midlothian, Texas, and wrapped on schedule. In a first look at the Season 4 video, audiences get a taste of the more personal, daily moments of the disciples washing in a river and a sneak peek. You can watch the behind-the-scenes video below.

Who is Behind ‘The Chosen’ Season 4?

The Chosen Season 4 continues to be spearheaded by creator, director, and co-writer Dallas Jenkins. Jenkins began his career in faith-based storytelling by directing projects such as Midnight Clear and What If… before making his mark with The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. Continuing the family legacy of religious storytelling, Jenkins is the son of renowned author Jerry B. Jenkins, known for co-authoring the Left Behind series.

Joining him is producer and co-writer Ryan Swanson, who, after a varied career in the film industry, has been a guiding force in all the show’s 26 episodes since its first season in 2019. Angel Studios produced the series, but after a lengthy legal battle, the rights to The Chosen returned to creator Dallas Jenkins. Here's what Jenkins had to say on the matter:

The Harmons (Angel Studios owners) were convinced this would be a massive hit, and they predicted it would change the world. Long story short, they were right. Their idea worked. The Chosen would not have launched without some of the ideas, initiatives and extraordinary efforts of the Harmon brothers and so many of the incredible employees at the company. We love them, and will always feel a great sense of appreciation for what they did to help bring this show to the world.

Jenkins went on to talk about the issues with production and financing with their collaboration with Angel Studios, saying:

If we were a one-off movie, and that was just our share of income, that actually might be great, but we were solely responsible for the financing of future seasons as every dollar for production came from our side…. We realized we were responsible for immeasurably more than any of us expected in order for this show to survive.

You can hear Dallas Jenkins' full thoughts in the video below.

Who Are the Cast of ‘The Chosen’ Season 4?

Taking on the role of Jesus is no easy task. Still, actor Jonathan Roumie (known for his leading role in Jesus Revolution) has received much acclaim for his portrayal, infusing the character with relatability and humanity. This is a thinking, feeling Jesus who cracks jokes and has doubts, just like the rest of us. He still possesses an apparent divinity, but it does not separate him from other men. Instead, he and his disciples come together in a tight ensemble of characters who have evolved from their biblical counterparts from over 2000 years ago while maintaining accuracy to scripture.

Simon Peter, a depiction of the impulsive yet devoted disciple, is portrayed by Shahar Isaac, known for his recurring role in the popular political drama series Madam Secretary. Elizabeth Tabish stars as Mary Magdalene, the embodiment of redemption as she begins a troubled woman who finds forgiveness and becomes an integral part of Jesus's inner circle.

Other members of the cast include Paras Patel (Matthew), George H. Xanthis (John), Noah James (Andrew), Nick Shakoor (Zebedee), Giavani Cairo (Thaddeus), and Shaan Sharma (Shmuel).

What Happened Previously on ‘The Chosen’ Season 3?

During the third season, the burgeoning ministry of Jesus and his disciples becomes increasingly strained as they grapple with new challenges. Confronted by heightened opposition from Jewish and Roman authorities and internal conflicts among themselves, the very foundation of Jesus' mission seems at risk. The narrative takes a turn as Jesus and his disciples embark on a mission to prevent disturbances and upheaval caused by the impact of Jesus' teachings.

Season 3 spotlighted Simon Peter, whose seemingly unwavering faith faces a formidable test after his wife, Eden, experiences the pain of miscarriage. The stage is set with the backdrop of Purim celebrations, commemorating Israel's deliverance from Haman's malevolence in the Book of Esther. Amid the festivities, Simon Peter's heart is heavy, riddled with anger at God for Eden's loss. As this personal struggle ensues, Philip and Andrew return from their mission to the eastern part of Galilee, a region marked by discord between the Jewish and Gentile communities. Their preaching has stirred unrest, prompting Jesus to address the situation.

The apostles' anticipation heightens as they await Jesus's return, eager to resume their ministry. However, tensions mount as challenges arise, culminating in a mission that reveals the fundamental role of each disciple. With the return of Jesus and the apostles, a resounding transformation occurs. A crowd gathers as Jesus delivers his teachings, attracting thousands.

The Season 3 finale features some massive moments, with the feast of 5000 and the miracle of Jesus walking on water all happening over the course of one episode. Though it is not confirmed where Season 4 picks up, the aftermath of these events will inevitably shape the course of the Season.

What Will Happen in ‘The Chosen’ Season 4?

Not many details regarding the plot of season 4 have been released, but in a YouTube video on their official channel, series creator Dallas Jenkins has said that this season will be more emotionally challenging than the series has ever been:

‘It doesn’t fit into one bible verse but there’s a lot of the disciples now really starting to wonder where is this going. There is a lot of finding your place and so much weight this season.”

One key event in Season 4 will be the death of John the Baptist (played by David Amito). Not only does this mark the loss of a prophetic proclaimer of God's message, but it also marks the death of Jesus's friend. With religious opposition growing, the threat to Jesus's disciples has become a reality, with John's demise foreshadowing Jesus’s own fate.