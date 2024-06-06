The Chosen is probably the pinnacle of faith-based television. Showcasing the life of Jesus, the historical drama is a character-driven series that portrays Jesus in a new light compared to previous retellings of the biblical narrative. Many around the world can enjoy the series for its strong story and characters, even if they're not the target audience for a "faith-based" series.

Season 4 of the indie series just had its season premiere last Sunday, and now episode two is set to air tonight. We've broken down when and where you can watch the show. If you want to know how to watch The Chosen Season 4, episode rwo, your answers can be found below.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Cast Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

Image via Prime Video

The Chosen Season 4 originally aired in theaters nationwide on February 1, 2024. Four months later, on June 2, 2024, the series premiered on streaming. Episode two of the hit series will be released tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Is 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 2 Premiering on TV?

Image via Loaves & Fishes Productions

Initially, the series was not set to air on any television networks, but after the episode one premiere, it was revealed that The Chosen Season 4 will air live on BYUtv. The series will also make its way to The CW at a later date.

Is 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 2 Streaming Online?

Image via Loaves & Fishes Productions

There are only two ways to watch The Chosen Season 4, the easiest of which is on The Chosen YouTube channel. Every Sunday at 7:00 p.m. EST and Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST, The Chosen Season 4 will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel. Make sure to watch the streams live because they will not be available for replay after they air.

Watch on YouTube

Can I Stream The Chosen Season 4, Episode 2 Without YouTube?

Image via Loaves & Fishes Productions

If you want to watch the series after airing on YouTube, you can watch the episodes on your own time on The Chosen's app and website. You can access the site and download the app by clicking the button below.

The Chosen App

Watch The Chosen Season 4, Episode 2 Preview

The Chosen Season 4, Episode 2 preview gives us some insight into what to expect from tonight’s episode. After the beheading of John the Baptist, Jesus and his disciples press forward. Here’s the official description of the episode:

After making a bold pronouncement about Jesus, Simon receives an unexpected blessing. Thomas and Ramah ask for Jesus’ blessing, too—but not everyone is feeling the love. Matthew struggles to right old wrongs. Quintus is losing control of his city, and the religious leaders are so threatened by Jesus that they’re willing to work with their enemies.

What is The Chosen Season 4 Episode Schedule?

Image via Loaves & Fishes Productions

The Chosen Season 4 is airing two episodes a week. If you've missed any episodes or want to look ahead at what's to come, we've added the release schedule down below.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date Time 1 Promises An intoxicating dance leads Herod to put an end to John the Baptizer, but no one can stop what-or Who-he's ushered in. June 2, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 2 Confessions TBA June 6, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 3 Moon to Blood TBA June 9, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 4 Calm Before TBA June 13, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 5 Sitting, Serving, Scheming TBA June 16, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 6 Dedication TBA June 20, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 7 The Last Sign TBA June 23, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 8 Humble TBA June 27, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST

More Shows Like 'The Chosen' You Can Watch Right Now

The Bible

Image via The Roku Channel

A 10-hour, five-part docudrama that spans the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, presenting some of its best-known stories, including Noah's Ark, the Exodus, Daniel in the lion's den, and the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus. The Bible is an entertaining anthology series with solid performances by an extensive cast. If you're looking to start a new series after The Chosen, this is a solid place to start.

the bible A religious dramatic miniseries about God's creation and physical landmark events leading up to the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Release Date March 3, 2013 Cast Diogo Morgado , Keith David , Roma Downey , Sebastian Knapp , Louise Delamere , William Houston , Con O'Neill , Francis Magee Main Genre History Seasons 1

Watch on The Roku Channel

A.D.: The Bible Continues

Image via The Roku Channel

A loose continuation of The Bible anthology, A.D. The Bible Continues takes place after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, following his disciples and the Apostle Paul. Essentially, this series exists to finish the stories that didn't make it into The Bible series but make no mistake, A.D. is a terrific show in its own right. Focusing on a world where Jesus is gone, and those close to him have to continue spreading his teachings is an interesting watch. The hardships that they faced make this a solid drama.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Jesus Revolution

Image via Lionsgate

In the 1970s, Greg Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher and a pastor who open the doors of a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history.

Jesus Revolution The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. Release Date February 24, 2023 Cast Joel Courtney , Jonathan Roumie , Kimberly Williams-Paisley , Kelsey Grammer Main Genre Drama Director Jon Erwin , Brent McCorkle Runtime 120 minutes

Watch on Netflix