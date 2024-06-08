You might think that a story that has been retold for the past 2000 years might not make for prime TV, but the character-driven exploration of the biblical narrative has proven to be gripping television. The Chosen is now in its fourth season, following Jesus and his disciples as they face conflict with empires and rulers opposed to his teachings. This pressure is enough to make anyone crack, and episode 3 will see some massive conflict unfold both from outside forces and inside Jesus’s circle.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Cast Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel Seasons 4

Image via Prime Video

Season 4, episodes 1-3 were originally released in theaters on February 1, 2024. But if you didn’t catch it on the big screen, don’t worry; Season 4, episode 3, will be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET.

Where to Stream 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 3

The easiest and most popular way to watch The Chosen Season 4 is via the official The Chosen YouTube channel. Each episode streams live on its release date/time. It is completely free to watch, with no need for a paid subscription.

Watch on YouTube

Can You Watch 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 3 Without YouTube?

Image via Loaves & Fishes Productions

Yes, if you don’t want to use YouTube you can watch the show via The Chosen’s app or website. Here the episodes are also streamed live so you can watch them right as they premiere, but you can also catch up on the previous episodes if you sign up for a free account. This is the best option for those who can’t stream the episode live and will want to watch it at their convenience.

You can also stream The Chosen Season 4 on BYUtv, but the episodes are released about a day later than they are on the other platforms.

Watch on The Chosen App

Is 'The Chosen' Season 4 Episode 3 on TV?

Image via Loaves & Fishes Productions

Currently, there is no option to watch The Chosen on TV, but the CW has finally acquired Season 4 . Despite a lengthy legal battle, this outcome was expected, considering that the network also distributed the previous three seasons.

Watch 'The Chosen' Season 4 Episode 1-3 Trailer

While not specific to episode 3, this trailer previews some significant story moments that audiences will see in the upcoming episode. Gaius and Quintus mean trouble as the Roman Empire doubles down against Jesus and his followers. Here’s the official episode description for episode 3:

"When Jesus heals a blind man on the Sabbath, religious leaders confront him, drawing a riotous crowd. Gaius defies a direct order leading Quintus to take matters—and someone’s life—into his own hands."

What’s ‘The Chosen’ Episode Schedule?

Image via The Chosen

Two episodes are released per week, one on Thursday and one on Sunday. To make sure you never miss a premiere, here is the complete episode release schedule:

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date Time 1 Promises An intoxicating dance leads Herod to put an end to John the Baptizer, but no one can stop what-or Who-he's ushered in. June 2, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 2 Confessions Jesus founds his church on unholy ground and Simon goes public with Jesus’ true identity, getting a new name in the process. But can the new “Peter” forgive old wrongs? June 6, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 3 Moon to Blood When Jesus heals a blind man on the Sabbath, religious leaders confront him, drawing a riotous crowd. Gaius defies a direct order leading Quintus to take matters—and someone’s life—into his own hands. June 9, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 4 Calm Before Beginning with a funeral procession, time marches rapidly toward the final days of Jesus’ ministry. While the disciples seek status for themselves, a Roman ruler comes with a humble request. June 13, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 5 Sitting, Serving, Scheming Roman soldiers demand the disciples carry their armor, but Jesus goes one step farther. Frustrated by the direction of Jesus’ ministry, Judas visits an old friend for advice. June 16, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 6 Dedication Jesus and the disciples celebrate Hanukkah. Matthew confronts Judas about irregularities, and the festival turns into a fight, then flight. The disciples escape with their lives, but learn a friend hasn’t been so lucky. June 20, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 7 The Last Sign Jesus brings Lazarus back to life—and sets off the chain of events that will lead to His own death. June 23, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 8 Humble TBA June 27, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST

More Dramas Like ‘The Chosen’ You Can Watch Right Now

If you like how The Chosen uses religion as a backdrop to tell an amazing, character-driven story, here are three other shows that have a similar appeal if you need something to watch in between episode releases.

The Righteous Gemstones

Image via Max

This series follows the Gemstone family, the famous televangelists who are slightly more dysfunctional than they’d ever let the public believe. The Righteous Gemstones has been picked up for a fourth season. While no plot has been confirmed, season 3 ended on a rare positive note as all the Gemstone’s came together for a relatively normal family gathering. However, in Season 4 the drama will likely quickly return as Kelvin and Keefe explore their relationship and whether it will be accepted by the community.

image large The Righteous Gemstones Follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. The Righteous Gemstones is an HBO comedy created by and starring Danny McBride. The series centers on the Gemstone family, who run a televangelist series that helps them collect funds and live a lavish lifestyle. John Goodman leads the cast as Eli Gemstone, alongside Eli's children, played by Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, and Adam DeVine. Specifications Release Date 2019-08-18 Cast John Goodman (Person), Danny McBride (Person), Adam Devine (Person), Edi Patterson (Person), Cassidy Freeman (Person), Tony Cavalero (Person), Skyler Gisondo (Person), Gregory Alan Williams (Person) Main Genre Comedy (Genre) Seasons 4 Genres Comedy (Genre) Rating TV-MA

Watch on Max

The Young Pope

This mini-series follows the newly elected Pius XIII as he begins his reign and soon discovers that the Vatican is about much more than religion. The series starts Jude Law as the young pope and Diana Keaton as Sister Mary, an American nun who serves as his chief advisor. While not historically accurate, the series became a fan-favorite for the strong performances and comedic moments.

The Young Pope Young and charming, newly elected Pius XIII, aka Lenny Belardo, is the first American Pope in history. His ascension appears to be the result of a simple, effective media strategy implemented by the College of Cardinals. In the Vatican, however, the prevailing wisdom is the church's leaders have chosen a mysterious figure as their guiding force. As Belardo begins his reign, he is stubbornly resistant to the Vatican stewards, instead relying on Sister Mary to serve as his chief adviser. Release Date October 24, 2016 Cast Jude Law , Diane Keaton , Silvio Orlando , Javier Camara , Cecile de France Ludivine Sagnier , Toni Bertorelli , James Cromwell Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Max

The Bible

Image via The Roku Channel

If you want something more true to the biblical text, check out the miniseries The Bible. It closely follows the events of, you guessed it, the bible. The series hits all of the landmark events that span from events like Noah’s ark to Jesus’s resurrection. It is a 10 part series with each episode around 44 minutes, making it perfectly bingeable.

The Bible Noah's ark, the Exodus, and the life and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth are some of the best-known stories in the Bible. They're also some of the narratives that are retold in a miniseries, "The Bible," that brings the accounts to life through a combination of live action and computer-generated animation. Release Date March 3, 2013 Cast Diogo Morgado , Keith David , Roma Downey , Sebastian Knapp , Louise Delamere , William Houston , Con O'Neill , Francis Magee Main Genre History Seasons 1

Watch on The Roku Channel