You might think that a story that has been retold for the past 2000 years might not make for prime TV, but the character-driven exploration of the biblical narrative has proven to be gripping television. The Chosen is now in its fourth season, following Jesus and his disciples as they face conflict with empires and rulers opposed to his teachings. This pressure is enough to make anyone crack, and episode 3 will see some massive conflict unfold both from outside forces and inside Jesus’s circle.
The Chosen
The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.
- Release Date
- April 21, 2019
- Creator
- Dallas Jenkins
- Cast
- Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel
- Seasons
- 4
What is the Release Date for 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 3?
Season 4, episodes 1-3 were originally released in theaters on February 1, 2024. But if you didn’t catch it on the big screen, don’t worry; Season 4, episode 3, will be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET.
Where to Stream 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 3
The easiest and most popular way to watch The Chosen Season 4 is via the official The Chosen YouTube channel. Each episode streams live on its release date/time. It is completely free to watch, with no need for a paid subscription.
Can You Watch 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 3 Without YouTube?
Yes, if you don’t want to use YouTube you can watch the show via The Chosen’s app or website. Here the episodes are also streamed live so you can watch them right as they premiere, but you can also catch up on the previous episodes if you sign up for a free account. This is the best option for those who can’t stream the episode live and will want to watch it at their convenience.
You can also stream The Chosen Season 4 on BYUtv, but the episodes are released about a day later than they are on the other platforms.
Is 'The Chosen' Season 4 Episode 3 on TV?
Watch 'The Chosen' Season 4 Episode 1-3 Trailer
While not specific to episode 3, this trailer previews some significant story moments that audiences will see in the upcoming episode. Gaius and Quintus mean trouble as the Roman Empire doubles down against Jesus and his followers. Here’s the official episode description for episode 3:
"When Jesus heals a blind man on the Sabbath, religious leaders confront him, drawing a riotous crowd. Gaius defies a direct order leading Quintus to take matters—and someone’s life—into his own hands."
What’s ‘The Chosen’ Episode Schedule?
Two episodes are released per week, one on Thursday and one on Sunday. To make sure you never miss a premiere, here is the complete episode release schedule:
|
Episode
|
Title
|
Synopsis
|
Release Date
|
Time
|
1
|
Promises
|
An intoxicating dance leads Herod to put an end to John the Baptizer, but no one can stop what-or Who-he's ushered in.
|
June 2, 2024
|
7:00 p.m EST
|
2
|
Confessions
|
Jesus founds his church on unholy ground and Simon goes public with Jesus’ true identity, getting a new name in the process. But can the new “Peter” forgive old wrongs?
|
June 6, 2024
|
8:30 p.m. EST
|
3
|
Moon to Blood
|
When Jesus heals a blind man on the Sabbath, religious leaders confront him, drawing a riotous crowd. Gaius defies a direct order leading Quintus to take matters—and someone’s life—into his own hands.
|
June 9, 2024
|
7:00 p.m EST
|
4
|
Calm Before
|
Beginning with a funeral procession, time marches rapidly toward the final days of Jesus’ ministry. While the disciples seek status for themselves, a Roman ruler comes with a humble request.
|
June 13, 2024
|
8:30 p.m. EST
|
5
|
Sitting, Serving, Scheming
|
Roman soldiers demand the disciples carry their armor, but Jesus goes one step farther. Frustrated by the direction of Jesus’ ministry, Judas visits an old friend for advice.
|
June 16, 2024
|
7:00 p.m EST
|
6
|
Dedication
|
Jesus and the disciples celebrate Hanukkah. Matthew confronts Judas about irregularities, and the festival turns into a fight, then flight. The disciples escape with their lives, but learn a friend hasn’t been so lucky.
|
June 20, 2024
|
8:30 p.m. EST
|
7
|
The Last Sign
|
Jesus brings Lazarus back to life—and sets off the chain of events that will lead to His own death.
|
June 23, 2024
|
7:00 p.m EST
|
8
|
Humble
|
TBA
|
June 27, 2024
|
8:30 p.m. EST
More Dramas Like ‘The Chosen’ You Can Watch Right Now
If you like how The Chosen uses religion as a backdrop to tell an amazing, character-driven story, here are three other shows that have a similar appeal if you need something to watch in between episode releases.
The Righteous Gemstones
The Righteous Gemstones
- Release Date
- 2019-08-18
- Cast
- John Goodman (Person), Danny McBride (Person), Adam Devine (Person), Edi Patterson (Person), Cassidy Freeman (Person), Tony Cavalero (Person), Skyler Gisondo (Person), Gregory Alan Williams (Person)
- Main Genre
- Comedy (Genre)
- Seasons
- 4
- Genres
- Comedy (Genre)
- Rating
- TV-MA
The Young Pope
This mini-series follows the newly elected Pius XIII as he begins his reign and soon discovers that the Vatican is about much more than religion. The series starts Jude Law as the young pope and Diana Keaton as Sister Mary, an American nun who serves as his chief advisor. While not historically accurate, the series became a fan-favorite for the strong performances and comedic moments.
The Young Pope
Young and charming, newly elected Pius XIII, aka Lenny Belardo, is the first American Pope in history. His ascension appears to be the result of a simple, effective media strategy implemented by the College of Cardinals. In the Vatican, however, the prevailing wisdom is the church's leaders have chosen a mysterious figure as their guiding force. As Belardo begins his reign, he is stubbornly resistant to the Vatican stewards, instead relying on Sister Mary to serve as his chief adviser.
- Release Date
- October 24, 2016
- Cast
- Jude Law , Diane Keaton , Silvio Orlando , Javier Camara , Cecile de France , Ludivine Sagnier , Toni Bertorelli , James Cromwell
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Seasons
- 1
The Bible
If you want something more true to the biblical text, check out the miniseries The Bible. It closely follows the events of, you guessed it, the bible. The series hits all of the landmark events that span from events like Noah’s ark to Jesus’s resurrection. It is a 10 part series with each episode around 44 minutes, making it perfectly bingeable.
The Bible
Noah's ark, the Exodus, and the life and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth are some of the best-known stories in the Bible. They're also some of the narratives that are retold in a miniseries, "The Bible," that brings the accounts to life through a combination of live action and computer-generated animation.
- Release Date
- March 3, 2013
- Cast
- Diogo Morgado , Keith David , Roma Downey , Sebastian Knapp , Louise Delamere , William Houston , Con O'Neill , Francis Magee
- Main Genre
- History
- Seasons
- 1