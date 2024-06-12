While there is plenty of enjoyable faith-based content out there, audiences don’t often see a piece of media with biblical origins that has such a broad appeal as The Chosen. Whether you’re a history buff or just love a good intellectual discussion on screen, the show has gained a loyal following throughout its four seasons. The eight-episode season 4 is now approaching its midpoint. At the end of episode 3, the fate of one of the characters took a turn for the worse. We arrive at episode 4 as Jesus’s followers figure out how to move forward in the face of oppression and heartache.

The Chosen Season 4, episode 4 will be released on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 pm PDT.

Episodes 4-6 were previously released in theaters back in February, but if you didn’t catch them on the big screen you still have many ways to watch.

Where to Stream 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 4

The Chosen is very easy to stream despite not being available on the traditional major streaming platforms. You have two different free ways to stream episode 4 as it premieres: via The Chosen official app or via YouTube.

Both methods are completely free and will premiere the episode live on its release date/time. If you use The Chosen’s app or website you have to create a free account before you can stream the episodes, but you also have the benefit of rewatching previous episodes/seasons. To access the show via YouTube simply click on the livestream at the appropriate time and enjoy.

You can always watch The Chosen on BYUtv, which can be accessed for free if you make an account, but the episodes are released about a day after they premiere on the other streaming services.

Is 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 4 on TV?

While you can’t currently watch The Chosen on TV, you might be able to in the future. Season 4 will join the previous three seasons on the CW, likely making it possible for viewers to watch reruns on TV.

Watch 'The Chosen' Season 4 Episode 4-6 Trailer

This sneak peek into the next part of season 4 shows the story taking a darker turn as the forces rallying against Jesus and his teachings only grow stronger. Nevertheless, Jesus quietly reflects on how his words endure while everything else passes away, a foreshadow of what we know will come. While it's hard to tell which moments from the trailer take place specifically in episode 4, here’s the official episode description for episode 4:

Beginning with a funeral procession, time marches rapidly toward the final days of Jesus’ ministry. While the disciples seek status for themselves, a Roman ruler comes with a humble request.

What’s ‘The Chosen’ Episode Schedule?

Two episodes are released per week, one on Thursday and one on Sunday. Here is the complete release schedule so you can plan your watch parties accordingly.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date Time 1 Promises An intoxicating dance leads Herod to put an end to John the Baptizer, but no one can stop what-or Who-he's ushered in. June 2, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 2 Confessions Jesus founds his church on unholy ground and Simon goes public with Jesus’ true identity, getting a new name in the process. But can the new “Peter” forgive old wrongs? June 6, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 3 Moon to Blood When Jesus heals a blind man on the Sabbath, religious leaders confront him, drawing a riotous crowd. Gaius defies a direct order leading Quintus to take matters—and someone’s life—into his own hands. June 9, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 4 Calm Before Beginning with a funeral procession, time marches rapidly toward the final days of Jesus’ ministry. While the disciples seek status for themselves, a Roman ruler comes with a humble request. June 13, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 5 Sitting, Serving, Scheming Roman soldiers demand the disciples carry their armor, but Jesus goes one step farther. Frustrated by the direction of Jesus’ ministry, Judas visits an old friend for advice. June 16, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 6 Dedication Jesus and the disciples celebrate Hanukkah. Matthew confronts Judas about irregularities, and the festival turns into a fight, then flight. The disciples escape with their lives, but learn a friend hasn’t been so lucky. June 20, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 7 The Last Sign Jesus brings Lazarus back to life—and sets off the chain of events that will lead to His own death. June 23, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 8 Humble TBA June 27, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST

