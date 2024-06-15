Now that we're officially halfway through season 4, things are starting to dramatically shift within the world of The Chosen. The hit series takes a character-centric spin on the biblical narrative, presenting audiences with an intimate re-telling of stories that have been popular for thousands of years. Although the show is set in a historical period and is based on specific source material, the character's emotional journeys are relatable to modern audiences. Episode 4's discussion of grief highlights why the show remains popular, and Episode 5 promises to expand upon these tragically human themes. As Jesus faithfully heads to Jerusalem despite knowing the fate that awaits him, episode 5 will grapple with the conflicting pull of earthly desires versus Jesus’s teachings.

The Chosen Season 4, episode 5, will be released on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST.

Where to Stream 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 5

The Chosen is currently available to stream on The Chosen’s website and app as well as on YouTube. Both of these options are completely free, making the show accessible to everyone. However, you will have to make an account if you want to watch on The Chosen’s website. Here, you can re-watch old episodes as well.

The episode will also premiere live on YouTube, making it a convenient option for those who already use this website or have it connected to their TV.

If you don’t want to use either of these options, the episode will be available on BYUtv about a day after its premiere. You can access this by creating a free account on the BYUtv website.

Is 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 5 on TV?

Sadly the answer is no, it won’t be available to watch on TV. However, this might change as the CW had recently acquired the rights to season 4, so stay tuned for updates.

What’s ‘The Chosen’ Episode Schedule?

Two episodes are released per week, one on Thursday and one on Sunday.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date Time 1 Promises An intoxicating dance leads Herod to put an end to John the Baptizer, but no one can stop what-or Who-he's ushered in. June 2, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 2 Confessions Jesus founds his church on unholy ground and Simon goes public with Jesus’ true identity, getting a new name in the process. But can the new “Peter” forgive old wrongs? June 6, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 3 Moon to Blood When Jesus heals a blind man on the Sabbath, religious leaders confront him, drawing a riotous crowd. Gaius defies a direct order leading Quintus to take matters—and someone’s life—into his own hands. June 9, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 4 Calm Before Beginning with a funeral procession, time marches rapidly toward the final days of Jesus’ ministry. While the disciples seek status for themselves, a Roman ruler comes with a humble request. June 13, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 5 Sitting, Serving, Scheming Roman soldiers demand the disciples carry their armor, but Jesus goes one step farther. Frustrated by the direction of Jesus’ ministry, Judas visits an old friend for advice. June 16, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 6 Dedication Jesus and the disciples celebrate Hanukkah. Matthew confronts Judas about irregularities, and the festival turns into a fight, then flight. The disciples escape with their lives, but learn a friend hasn’t been so lucky. June 20, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 7 The Last Sign Jesus brings Lazarus back to life—and sets off the chain of events that will lead to His own death. June 23, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 8 Humble TBA June 27, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST

Watch The Trailer For The Chosen Season 4, Episode 5

In this trailer, we get a preview of what's to come in episodes five and six as we speed towards the season finale.

More TV Shows and Movies Like ‘The Chosen’ You Can Watch Right Now

Biblical stories have been the inspiration for countless other works of art, literature, and film throughout the centuries. Whether you just find this period of history fascinating or you enjoy a fresh take on the stories you heard at a religious service, here are three pieces of media you should check out if you enjoy The Chosen.

Ben-Hur (1959)

This epic film follows a young prince falsely sentenced to a life of slavery, who must persevere through life driven by his desire for vengeance. That is until a very impactful subplot featuring none other than Jesus Christ himself changes Ben-Hur’s thinking. While it isn’t biblically or historically accurate, if you like chariot races or Jesus performing miracles, this film has something for everyone.

Ben-Hur After a Jewish prince is betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend in 1st-century Jerusalem, he regains his freedom and comes back for revenge. Release Date November 18, 1959 Director William Wyler Cast Charlton Heston , Jack Hawkins , Haya Harareet , Stephen Boyd , Hugh Griffith , Martha Scott Runtime 212 minutes

The Prince of Egypt

This animated film is a kid-friendly retelling of the Book of Exodus. Featuring the voices of Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, and Sandra Bullock and the musical compositions of Hans Zimmer, this film has some huge names attached. It follows Moses as he goes on a mission to free slaves from bondage. This is a great movie to watch with the entire family as it is well animated and easy to follow for kids who might not be familiar with the story.

Godspell

A musical set in 1970s New York might not be the first thing you think of when envisioning a movie based on the gospels, but Godspell proves that religiously inspired media can take many forms. The film follows John the Baptist as he inspires others to become disciples of Jesus Christ and spreads his message through song and dance. While not a faithful retelling, it takes a fun and modern approach to Christian-inspired film.

