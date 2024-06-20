As tensions with the Roman authorities have done nothing but escalate, things have taken a darker turn for Jesus and his disciples. In episode 5, viewers saw some key moments of Jesus' teaching, but also a pivotal choice made by Judas that will set him on a destructive path. The upcoming episode 6 will be a unique one, focusing mainly on the disciples and their celebration of Hanukkah. But as each candle is lit, the story gets closer to what is teased in a cold opening flash forward. With three episodes left to go in season 4, things are building towards what promises to be an explosive finale. Here is all the info you need on where and when to watch season 4, episode 6 of The Chosen.

The Chosen Season 4, episode 6 will be released on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 8:30 pm EST/5:30 pm PDT.

However, if you miss the premiere livestream, you can rewatch it on The Chosen’s website or app.

Watching The Chosen’s new episodes is very easy, though it may be a bit confusing at first since they are not available via the typical large streamers. Instead, you can watch it via The Chosen’s website and app and on their official YouTube page.

Both of these watch methods are completely free, a choice made intentionally by the creators of the show so that as many people could access the story as possible. The episode will premiere via a livestream so you can watch it live with the rest of the world, or if you are busy during the premiere you can always rewatch later.

You can also tune into the episode’s aftershow content featuring creator Dallas Jenkins talking with collaborators about the production process.

The answer is not yet. The Chosen isn’t currently available on TV, however season 4 was recently acquired by the CW, which means that it might become available on TV at a later date. Stay tuned!

The 30-second trailer for episode 6 previews many key moments that will unfold. Lazarus has fallen sick, and despite the disciples' worry, Jesus assures them that it is not the kind of sickness that will cause death. Matthew innocently asks Judas about the whereabouts of the other purse, since surely they must have more money. Judas is immediately defensive.

At a pivotal moment, Jesus reasserts his plan to give a sermon in Jerusalem. Here he is met by the Pharisees, and we see them in their blind rage start to throw rocks at Jesus and his followers. This is just a taste of the ncreasingly violent opposition Jesus will face in the coming episodes.

Two episodes are released per week, one on Thursday and one on Sunday.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date Time 1 Promises An intoxicating dance leads Herod to put an end to John the Baptizer, but no one can stop what-or Who-he's ushered in. June 2, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 2 Confessions Jesus founds his church on unholy ground and Simon goes public with Jesus’ true identity, getting a new name in the process. But can the new “Peter” forgive old wrongs? June 6, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 3 Moon to Blood When Jesus heals a blind man on the Sabbath, religious leaders confront him, drawing a riotous crowd. Gaius defies a direct order leading Quintus to take matters—and someone’s life—into his own hands. June 9, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 4 Calm Before Beginning with a funeral procession, time marches rapidly toward the final days of Jesus’ ministry. While the disciples seek status for themselves, a Roman ruler comes with a humble request. June 13, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 5 Sitting, Serving, Scheming Roman soldiers demand the disciples carry their armor, but Jesus goes one step farther. Frustrated by the direction of Jesus’ ministry, Judas visits an old friend for advice. June 16, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 6 Dedication Jesus and the disciples celebrate Hanukkah. Matthew confronts Judas about irregularities, and the festival turns into a fight, then flight. The disciples escape with their lives, but learn a friend hasn’t been so lucky. June 20, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 7 The Last Sign Jesus brings Lazarus back to life—and sets off the chain of events that will lead to His own death. June 23, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 8 Humble Jesus refuses to look and act like the Messiah everyone expects—arriving like a lamb instead of a lion and riding a donkey instead of a war horse. June 27, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST

