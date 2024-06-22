The Chosen has stayed pretty faithful in its adaptation of the bible’s stories. However, because of its long runtime, the show has the unique ability to linger in key moments and expand upon them, diving into the difficult human emotions often overlooked during these grand situations. Religious or not, most people know about Jesus’s ability to resurrect and that the resurrection of Lazarus was a critical miracle in proving Jesus as the savior. As incredible as this moment is, it is also plagued with grief. Not for Lazarus, but for Jesus himself and the fate he will now face. The penultimate episode of season 4 is all about this miracle and the complexities surrounding it as Jesus faces the aftermath of his sermon in Jerusalem. Here is when and where to watch The Chosen season 4, episode 7.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Seasons 4

The Chosen Season 4 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, June 23 2024 at 7pm EST/4pm PDT.

This is when the episode premieres live, but you can always stream it at a later date if you are watching on The Chosen’s website or app.

Where to Stream 'The Chosen' Season 4 Episode 7

You have multiple options for how to watch each episode as they premiere. The most popular is to stream the series via The Chosen’s website and app. Here you just have to create a free account and you get access to the live releases of the episodes, as well as all prior episodes.

You can also stream the show via YouTube, which is a good option for those who already have it set up on their TV or don’t want to deal with making a new account. Here you also have access to some prior episodes, as well as the post-show breakdown with creator Dallas Jenkins and some bonus behind the scenes content.

Is 'The Chosen' Season 4 Episode 7 on TV?

Sadly it is not, you can only access The Chosen season 4 via streaming. However, the CW acquired and distributed the past 3 seasons of the series, and it was recently confirmed that they will do the same for season 4. We don’t have many details or a release date, so stay tuned for updates.

What’s ‘The Chosen’ Episode Schedule?

Two episodes are released per week, one on Thursday and one on Sunday. We only have two episodes left, episode 7 this Sunday and the season finale episode 8 on Thursday.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date Time 1 Promises An intoxicating dance leads Herod to put an end to John the Baptizer, but no one can stop what-or Who-he's ushered in. June 2, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 2 Confessions Jesus founds his church on unholy ground and Simon goes public with Jesus’ true identity, getting a new name in the process. But can the new “Peter” forgive old wrongs? June 6, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 3 Moon to Blood When Jesus heals a blind man on the Sabbath, religious leaders confront him, drawing a riotous crowd. Gaius defies a direct order leading Quintus to take matters—and someone’s life—into his own hands. June 9, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 4 Calm Before Beginning with a funeral procession, time marches rapidly toward the final days of Jesus’ ministry. While the disciples seek status for themselves, a Roman ruler comes with a humble request. June 13, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 5 Sitting, Serving, Scheming Roman soldiers demand the disciples carry their armor, but Jesus goes one step farther. Frustrated by the direction of Jesus’ ministry, Judas visits an old friend for advice. June 16, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 6 Dedication Jesus and the disciples celebrate Hanukkah. Matthew confronts Judas about irregularities, and the festival turns into a fight, then flight. The disciples escape with their lives, but learn a friend hasn’t been so lucky. June 20, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 7 The Last Sign Jesus brings Lazarus back to life—and sets off the chain of events that will lead to His own death. June 23, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 8 Humble Jesus refuses to look and act like the Messiah everyone expects—arriving like a lamb instead of a lion and riding a donkey instead of a war horse. June 27, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST

More TV Shows and Movies Like ‘The Chosen’ You Can Watch Right Now

With only two episodes left, it might be time to start finding a new favorite series. There are plenty of shows about faith, history, and community streaming right now, so you're sure to find one you love as much as The Chosen.

'Great Greek Myths'

If you love how The Chosen revamps ancient stories to make them entertaining for modern audiences, then you should check out Great Greek Myths. It uses original animation and illustrations to bring a new life to centuries-old stories while still being true to their origins. They cover the classics like Orpheus, Oedipus, and the legends of the major Olympian gods in one off episodes during the first season, but the later two seasons cover the Trojan War and the Odyssey in great detail. For anyone who was a fan of Percy Jackson as a kid (or is a current fan), this is an immersive series that goes deep into the myths you thought you knew.

Risen

Set in the same time period as The Chosen, Risen shows another perspective on Jesus’s resurrection. It follows a Roman soldier who supervised Jesus’s crucifiction and then tasked with finding Jesus’s body in order to prevent an uprising in Jerusalem. Originally a non-believer, his journey uncovers some unexplainable events that leave him forever changed. The film stars Joseph Fiennes as Roman soldier Clavius and Tom Felton as his aide (more of a sidekick) Lucius.

'When Calls the Heart'

If you want to watch something wholesome yet dramatic about a group of people coming together in perseverance, then this show is for you. The show, now in its 11th season, is set in 1910 and follows a teacher who moves to a struggling mining town. There are strong themes of community and faith, with a little romance thrown in. If you want something with Little House on the Prairie vibes but set in a later time period, then this show is worth checking out.

