Last Sunday, fans who tuned into The Chosen’s season 4 episode 7 YouTube livestream were surprised to hear series creator Dallas Jenkins announce that the highly anticipated finale episode’s release date would be delayed. The Chosen premiered back in 2017 when it quickly gained a loyal fanbase for its relatively faithful adaptation of the biblical narrative that presented its characters, including Jesus, as complex and deeply human beings rather than infallible religious figures. While set during the time of Jesus’s life and following a story that has been told for centuries, it still felt fresh to audiences. This helped its viewership extend beyond Christians, a feat that not many faith-based projects manage to achieve. If you’re a history buff, a theology nerd, or just want to watch a slow-burn ensemble show, it's not too late to tune into the season 4 finale. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

When is 'The Chosen' Season 4 Finale?

Image via Loaves & Fishes Productions

The Chosen’s season 4 finale will premiere live on Sunday, June 30th at 7pm ET/4pm PT. You probably already have your preferred streaming method, but in case you’re just tuning in you can watch The Chosen via YouTube or their official app/website. Both methods are free and have lots of bonus content and aftershow debriefs. However, if you want to watch prior seasons/episodes it is easiest to do on The Chosen’s website/app.

Why Was 'The Chosen' Finale Delayed?

The decision comes as a surprise to fans, as it is a very last-minute announcement and the release schedule has been established for months. But Jenkins cited the upcoming presidential debate, which is happening at the same time as The Chosen’s original release window, as the reason they chose to reschedule. Considering this Thursday’s debate is the first of the presidential race, it is sure to draw many viewers who might choose to watch this event live and screen The Chosen’s season finale at a later date.

What Happened in 'The Chosen' Season 4, Episode 7?

Image via Loaves & Fishes Productions

The Chosen, like many other shows, tends to make each season's penultimate episode one of the eventful, and episode 7 didn’t disappoint with one of the most anticipated moments. Jesus finally performed one of his greatest miracles - ressurecting Lazarus back from the dead.

All were somber as they traveled to Bethany to mourn Lazarus. Peter and James toss around the idea that Jesus might have plans to heal him, while John and Thomas debate the naturalness of death versus the human desire to live. On a lighter note, Thomas also thanks him for his swanky new sandals. Meanwhile, Judas is unsurprisingly in a bad mood. He thinks that them doing yet another Shiva is a sign they are on the wrong path. Yes he believes in Jesus, but he thinks the Messiah should have more glory than this poor life of rags and death.

Everyone is grieving when Jesus arrives, but after hearing his plan, Mary also grieves for her son. She is one of the few who understand the repercussions of this miracle. They arrive at the tomb where a crowd has gathered and Jesus orders the stone that seals it to be removed. Jesus calls to Lazarus. Anticipation and fear run wild in the silent crowd. Finally, Lazarus emerges, covered in burial bindings and confused, but very much alive.

He is taken home and everyone spends the night processing what happened. Thomas rages as he doesn’t understand why Jesus would resurrect Lazarus and not his murdered love Ramah. Judas, for once, is thrilled about the glorious display and realizes it is a massive opportunity to make the other religious leaders finally give Jesus the respect he deserves. When Lazarus and Jesus have a private moment together to process, Jesus admits he knows his time is short. This public display of a resurrection was necessary because those who oppose him will soon succeed. Lazarus counters, saying he doesn’t know how anyone can deny Jesus now, but Jesus recognizes it is the contrary. That this will lead to his own death.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Chosen' Season 4 Finale

Episode 7 had us crying sad tears, then happy tears, then sad tears again.

This was everyone's reaction to that shocking end to episode 3.

Thomas's storyline has been one of the most heartbreaking.

Season 4 has marked the show taking a more serious turn.

‘The Chosen’ Release Schedule

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date Time 1 Promises An intoxicating dance leads Herod to put an end to John the Baptizer, but no one can stop what-or Who-he's ushered in. June 2, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 2 Confessions Jesus founds his church on unholy ground and Simon goes public with Jesus’ true identity, getting a new name in the process. But can the new “Peter” forgive old wrongs? June 6, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 3 Moon to Blood When Jesus heals a blind man on the Sabbath, religious leaders confront him, drawing a riotous crowd. Gaius defies a direct order leading Quintus to take matters—and someone’s life—into his own hands. June 9, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 4 Calm Before Beginning with a funeral procession, time marches rapidly toward the final days of Jesus’ ministry. While the disciples seek status for themselves, a Roman ruler comes with a humble request. June 13, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 5 Sitting, Serving, Scheming Roman soldiers demand the disciples carry their armor, but Jesus goes one step farther. Frustrated by the direction of Jesus’ ministry, Judas visits an old friend for advice. June 16, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 6 Dedication Jesus and the disciples celebrate Hanukkah. Matthew confronts Judas about irregularities, and the festival turns into a fight, then flight. The disciples escape with their lives, but learn a friend hasn’t been so lucky. June 20, 2024 8:30 p.m. EST 7 The Last Sign Jesus brings Lazarus back to life—and sets off the chain of events that will lead to His own death. June 23, 2024 7:00 p.m EST 8 Humble Jesus refuses to look and act like the Messiah everyone expects—arriving like a lamb instead of a lion and riding a donkey instead of a war horse. June 30, 2024 7:00 p.m. EST

