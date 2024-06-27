The Big Picture Season 4 of The Chosen delayed due to the U.S. Presidential Debate.

Finale now set for June 30, giving viewers more time to catch up.

Season 4 available on Prime from July 1, previous seasons on various platforms.

Fans of The Chosen were thrilled when Season 4 episodes began streaming earlier this month. However, the excitement has hit a snag with the finale, initially set to air this Thursday, June 27, now delayed. Created by Dallas Jenkins, the popular Christian series is set in Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century and follows the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth and the people who met and interacted with him. Jonathan Roumie stars as Jesus Christ, alongside Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, and George H. Xanthis, among others.

Season 4 of The Chosen made its debut in theaters in February and March, enjoying an extended theatrical release at a discounted rate before the Easter holiday due to pending legal issues that delayed its streaming release. For the past four weeks, two new episodes of Season 4 have been released every Sunday and Thursday. The finale was originally scheduled to premiere on June 27, 2024, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to see how the season concludes, but the reason why does make some sense.

Why Is The Chosen Season 4 Finale Delayed?

The Season 4 finale of The Chosen will no longer premiere on June 27 at 8:30 p.m. due to the upcoming U.S. Presidential Debate, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

“It is no longer coming this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. There’s a debate,” Jenkins explained during the livestream for Season 4, Episode 7 on June 23.

Jenkins added that they decided to delay the season finale a few days to give viewers more time to catch up on past episodes. “Also, just because we want a little bit more time to get the word spread, and for you to catch up, or for your friends and family to catch up, on Season 4,” he continued.

The Chosen Season 4 finale will now premiere on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET. To watch the Chosen Season 4 finale, you can tune in via livestream on Sunday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The eighth episode, titled “Humble,” will also be available on The Chosen App and BYUtv.

The first three seasons of The Chosen are available for streaming on Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and The CW, while the first season is streaming on Netflix. Season 4 begins streaming on Prime on July 1.