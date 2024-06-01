The Chosen is probably the pinnacle of faith-based television. Showcasing the life of Jesus, the historical drama is a character-driven series that portrays Jesus in a new light compared to previous retellings of the biblical narrative. Many around the world can enjoy the series for its strong story and characters, even if they're not the target audience for a "faith-based" series.

Season 4 of the indie series is set to air twice a week this month, and we've broken down when and where you can watch the show. If you want to know how to watch The Chosen Season 4, your answers can be found below.

The Chosen Season 4 originally aired in theaters nationwide on February 1, 2024. Four months later, on June 2, 2024, the series will be released on the small screen.

Is 'The Chosen' Season 4 Premiering on TV?

While The Chosen does air on networks like The CW, the new season will not be available on television. The only way to watch the series is on streaming, which we'll break down in the section below.

Is 'The Chosen' Season 4 Streaming Online?

There are only two ways to watch The Chosen Season 4, the easiest of which is on The Chosen YouTube channel. Every Sunday at 7:00 pm EST and Thursday at 8:30 pm EST, The Chosen Season 4 will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel. Make sure to watch the streams live because they will not be available for replay after they air.

If you want to watch the series after airing on YouTube, you can watch the episodes on your own time on The Chosen's app and website. You can access the site and download the app by clicking the button below.

Is 'The Chosen' Season 4 Back in Theaters?

Initially, The Chosen Season 4 premiered in theaters on February 1, 2024. Fans were able to watch the entire season on the big screen, and each episode aired weekly at cinemas across the country. Sadly, the theatrical run for The Chosen is over and can only be watched via the streaming options we've listed above.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Chosen' Season 4

The Chosen is the first multi-season series about the life of Christ and the highest crowd-funded TV series or film project of all time. It portrays Jesus through the eyes of those who met him. This nearly three-minute trailer gives us a lengthy look at The Chosen Season 4. From its dramatic score to its chilling voice-over, this is looking to be the show's most intense season yet.

What's 'The Chosen' Season 4 Episode Schedule?

Season 4 of The Chosen will be the same length as the previous seasons, clocking in at eight episodes. The show will release two episodes a week, with new episodes airing on Sundays and Thursdays every week for the month of June.

Episode Release Date Time 1 Sunday, June 2, 2024 7:00 pm EST 2 Thursday, June 6, 2024 8:30 pm EST 3 Sunday, June 9, 2024 7:00 pm EST 4 Thursday, June 13, 2024 8:30 pm EST 5 Sunday, June 16, 2024 7:00 pm EST 6 Thursday, June 20, 2024 8:30 pm EST 7 Sunday, June 23, 2024 7:00 pm EST 8 Thursday, June 27, 2024 8:30 pm EST

More Shows Like 'The Chosen' You Can Watch Right Now

The Bible

A 10-hour, five-part docudrama that spans the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, presenting some of its best-known stories, including Noah's Ark, the Exodus, Daniel in the lion's den, and the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus. The Bible is an entertaining anthology series with solid performances by an extensive cast. If you're looking to start a new series after The Chosen, this is a solid place to start.

A.D.: The Bible Continues

A loose continuation of The Bible anthology, A.D. The Bible Continues takes place after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, following his disciples and the Apostle Paul. Essentially, this series exists to finish the stories that didn't make it into The Bible series, but make no mistake, A.D. is a terrific show in its own right. Focusing on a world where Jesus is gone, and those close to him have to continue spreading his teachings is an interesting watch. The hardships that they faced make this a solid drama.

Jesus Revolution

In the 1970s, Greg Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher and a pastor who open the doors of a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history.

