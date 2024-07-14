The Big Picture The Chosen humanizes biblical figures, making them relatable and allowing viewers to see themselves in the characters' struggles and triumphs.

Joey Vahedi, who plays Doubting Thomas, highlights the show's unique approach of presenting these figures as everyday people with hopes and fears.

The Chosen's success lies in its ability to foster empathy among viewers, inviting them to connect with historical figures on a personal level.

The Chosen has emerged as a significant cultural phenomenon, transcending its origins as a faith-based program to captivate a broad audience. Especially in the last few seasons, the show has exploded in popularity, drawing viewers from diverse backgrounds and beliefs. Joey Vahedi, who portrays Doubting Thomas, sat down with Collider recently and shared insights on what sets The Chosen apart and why it resonates so deeply with so many people, attributing this broad appeal to the unique approach of the show’s writers. He explained:

"I think this is the first time a story of this kind has been told in this way. Usually, these kinds of stories tend to be a little bit preachy. Sometimes they're super unrelatable, but with The Chosen, what the writers have done is they've taken these figures who people admire and look at as saints and whatnot, and they really humanized them. They've made them people that you can see yourself in."

In discussing his own character, Vahedi highlights the relatable nature of Thomas's journey. "With Thomas, for example, in this most recent season, he goes through a pretty traumatic event that causes his faith to be really shaken up," he said. "I've had people, since the release of [Season] 4, DMing me or whatever it is just saying, 'I went through a similar experience, and I really appreciated that I could see myself in Thomas.' Same as with any of the other characters that we have, and I think that's been really the key and the success of the show is that they're seeing it being told in such a different way to where they go, 'Okay, that's me. I see myself in this person.'"

Viewers see these characters not just as distant, biblical icons but as people with whom they share common human experiences. Perhaps they wouldn't have initially thought to see themselves in these figures, but The Chosen's portrayal makes them think that perhaps they're more human than first thought, to which Vahedi wholeheartedly agreed. He said:

"If you really think about it, regardless of the time period and whatnot, at the end of the day, they're all just human beings. They are people who are battling each other for power and leadership positions, they're people who have love and intimacy, they are people who have hopes and dreams and want to be the best and accomplish things, and really get sad and hate themselves when they fail. I think everybody can really relate to that because we all go through those similar types of things. I can't tell you how many times in my acting career I have felt every single one of those things, sometimes in one day."

'The Chosen' Is Full of Empathy

Image via Angel Studios

The Chosen's ability to foster empathy among its viewers would appear to be a cornerstone of its success. By presenting these historical figures as complex, relatable individuals, the show invites the audience to see their own struggles and emotions reflected in the characters. This deep sense of empathy and relatability has garnered The Chosen an incredibly dedicated fan base.

Vahedi expressed his amazement at the show's impact, noting how it has surpassed his expectations. "The fan base has been so incredible. I never would have thought I would see this kind of thing happen, so it's been very cool."

Stay tuned to Collider for more on The Chosen. You can stream Seasons 1-4 on Prime Video.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Cast Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel Main Genre Drama