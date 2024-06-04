The Big Picture The Chosen returns to The CW for Season 4 after facing legal battles in June 2023.

Season 4 premiered on The Chosen app in June, with subsequent episodes releasing bi-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

The Chosen, is a boundary-breaking series about Jesus Christ, that has been praised for its production value and complex characters.

Despite the recent CW overhaul, The Chosen will once again head to the broadcast network following their acquisition of the first three seasons in June 2023. This follows a lengthy legal battle, announced by creator Dallas Jenkins in March, that saw a dispute between Angel Studios and The Chosen, LLC. Despite expectations that the fourth season would eventually air on the CW, the aforementioned legal complications did leave fans uncertain of the show's streaming future, with this announcement likely to be met by many with a sigh of relief. The Chosen joins the renewal of both All-American Season 7 and Penn & Teller: Fool Us in Season 11 on The CW.

Season 4 of The Chosen debuted on The Chosen app on June 2, with the second episode coming on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes will be released bi-weekly on both Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET. For those who cannot access the series via The Chosen app, episodes are also releasing on BYUtv. However, viewers will have to wait 24 hours after the episode has already been made available on The Chosen app, meaning tonight is the launch of Season 4 on BYUtv. All of this comes after the fourth season was exclusively shown in theaters back in February 2024.

'The Chosen' is a Boundary-Breaking Series

The prospect of tackling one of the world's oldest and biggest stories is nothing short of daunting, with The Chosen the first multi-season series about the life of Jesus Christ. Initially unsuccessful, the 2020 pandemic would see the show quickly gain popularity, although that still saw many major publications ignore its existence. Then the series came to streaming, with the likes of Netflix, Peacock, and, eventually, the CW realizing its potential. Now a series beloved by millions, each season seems to outperform the last in terms of scope and performance, with the fourth receiving plenty of praise from critics, including Collider's own Michael John Petty, who said:

"The cinematography, costumes, production, and set design elevate this series far beyond the dismissive “faith-based” label it’s often filed under. No expense has been spared to make The Chosen feel like a big-budget streaming series set in the first century A.D., and that production value has only increased over time. Additionally, Shahar Isaac, who perhaps had more to do last season than in the three episodes provided for review, has proven himself both a strong and complex leading man who can still surprise us even now. Simon Peter is likely The Chosen’s most complex character, full of internal contradictions and a hot-headed brashness — but following that impressive Season 3 finale (“Sustenance”), Isaac unveils a different side of the future apostle, reminding us that there’s still a lot in store for Peter going forward."

The Chosen Season 4 is available to watch via The Chosen app and has now officially been picked up by The CW. Seasons 1-3 of The Chosen are available on The CW.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Cast Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

