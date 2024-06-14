The Big Picture Season 4 of The Chosen is being released with two episodes per week on social media and the show's app, keeping fans hooked.

Director Dallas Jenkins hints at potential exclusive streaming platform relationships for future seasons of The Chosen.

The show is expected to debut on streaming in late summer, projecting a streaming release between August and September 2024.

Fans of The Chosen have been eagerly awaiting news on when Season 4 of the popular drama about the ministry of Jesus will be available on their favourite streaming platforms. Following a contract-related delay, the timeline for the release has finally been revealed. Season 4 is currently being released two episodes per week on the show's social media channels and The Chosen app. This staggered release schedule has fans tuning in eagerly each week. Episode 1 premiered on Sunday, June 2, and the eighth and final episode is set to release on Thursday, June 27.

According to Dallas Jenkins, the show's director and showrunner, there is a "60-day window or a 90-day window" for when Season 4 will drop on streaming platforms after its initial release on The Chosen app. "We don't know if it's going to be a 60 day window or a 90 day window after Season 4 launches on 'The Chosen' app. So it's going to be on 'The Chosen' app first," Jenkins explained during a press conference attended by The Direct.

Jenkins also hinted at potential changes in the future regarding the show's streaming strategy. There are ongoing discussions about a possible exclusive relationship with a streaming platform. This could mean future seasons might become available solely on a particular platform after their initial release on The Chosen app.

"But we're also in discussions about potentially an exclusive relationship with a streamer where future seasons could be available solely not only on 'The Chosen' app but in that other streaming platform after that first window. Or potentially in their own first window. So we don't know yet. Those discussions are happening now. But we know that Season 4 will be coming soon, probably within 60 to 90 days after it releases in 'The Chosen' app."

'The Chosen' Will Debut on Disney+ in Late Summer

Image via Loaves & Fishes Productions

Given that Episode 1 debuted on June 2 and Episode 8 is set to release on June 27, the projected timeline for Season 4's arrival on streaming services is between August and September of 2024. It remains unclear whether the window will begin with the release of Episode 1 or Episode 8.

For those following the current season, Episode 1 of Season 4 is available on The Chosen app and YouTube. Episode 6 of Season 4 premieres online at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 20. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Chosen and its journey to streaming platforms.