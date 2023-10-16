The Big Picture The Chosen, a faith-based show, will exclusively release its entire Season 4 in theaters, marking the first time a show has done so.

Despite its humble beginnings as a crowd-funded project, The Chosen now has over 600 million episode views and continues to dominate streaming platforms.

The theatrical release of The Chosen Season 4 fills a void in the entertainment industry caused by the AMPTP's refusal to end the strikes, providing fans with a unique big-screen experience.

The Chosen, the faith-based surprise hit and one of the most-watched shows in the world is all set to make a big-screen splash — this time fans will get a chance to see Season 4 early, exclusively in theaters. The Chosen, which stars Jonathan Roumie and Elizabeth Tabish in titular roles, has been consistently topping charts on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Peacock, and Netflix and is a prime-time favorite on The CW. The series was previously screened in theaters for its Season 3 premiere and finale. However, it’s the first time ever that a show has “chosen” to release its complete season in theaters first.

This meteoric rise is all the more impressive considering its humble beginnings as a crowd-funded project. Now, it boasts over 600 million episode views. Behind the scenes, Dallas Jenkins is the driving force, who hasn’t only penned it down but also helms and produces the show. The Chosen’s global reach has been made possible with distribution by Lionsgate.

The fourth season of The Chosen will begin its theatrical run with the first three episodes released over a two-week run starting on February 1, 2024. Following this, episodes 4-6 will grace the screens from February 15, and episodes 7-8 will be screened from February 28 onwards. These screenings will be managed in the U.S. and Canada via Fathom Events. The premiere episodes will also be shown in theaters in LATAM, the UK, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand. The Chosen season 4 will be released on streaming services once the theatrical run is over.

‘The Chosen’ Season 4 Theatrical Release Fills the Void Left by Hollywood Strikes

In recent times, the Hollywood strikes, led by influential guilds such as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, have significantly halted the production and development of many films and TV shows as laborers fight for fair wages and protections against AI, among other things. As the AMPTP continues to refuse to meet the needs of the still-striking actors guild, the work stoppage has created a content void for studios, distributors, and cinema owners — leading to a rise in unconventional theatrical releases like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Even if The Chosen Season 4 coming to theaters is not a direct result of the Hollywood strikes, it does timely help fill the void created in the space. “Every time we’ve dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more,” remarked Jenkins. Backing up this statement, Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events added, “Our groundbreaking and successful partnership with The Chosen has provided fans the opportunity to see these amazing episodes on the big screen in community with other fans.”

The Chosen Season 4 is coming to theaters on February 1, 2024. This season’s eight episodes will be released in theaters spanning a duration of just over a month. Check out the official coming-to-theaters announcement poster below.