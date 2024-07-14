The Big Picture Thomas enters Holy Week in turmoil, blaming Jesus for the loss of his beloved Ramah in The Chosen.

Thomas struggles with bitterness and anger, but continues to move forward with the group.

Despite doubts, Thomas deep down knows Jesus is the one, navigating his internal conflicts.

As The Chosen approaches the pivotal events of Holy Week, fans are eagerly anticipating how the series will navigate the emotional and spiritual journeys of its beloved characters. Among them, Thomas, portrayed by Joey Vahedi, stands out as a figure wrestling with profound internal conflicts. In a recent discussion with Collider, Vahedi shared insights into where Thomas's headspace might be as they unknowingly move into Jesus's final days.

Vahedi revealed that Thomas is in a state of turmoil as the series moves toward these critical moments. "Definitely in a bit of a panic mode, but there's a bit of resentment with Thomas at the moment," Vahedi explains. Season 4 left Thomas grappling with significant trauma, particularly the loss of his beloved Ramah. "He loses the love of his life, and in his eyes, it's sort of at the hands of Jesus; he's not willing to bring her back."

That devastating event has left Thomas bitter and angry, emotions that he struggles to reconcile with his faith, with Vahedi elaborating on that inner conflict:

"I think Thomas, going into this Holy Week, is very bitter, very angry, and I think he blames himself a lot. Maybe he was thinking, ‘I should have never left. I should have never followed the group. Had I not done that, I would have still had Ramah next to me.’"

Who Is "Doubting Thomas"?

Thomas, also known as Doubting Thomas, is one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ. His story is primarily found in the New Testament, particularly in the Gospels of John, Matthew, Mark, and Luke. Thomas is most famous for his doubt regarding Jesus' resurrection. In the Gospel of John (John 20:24-29), Thomas was not present when Jesus first appeared to the other disciples after his resurrection. When they told him they had seen the risen Lord, Thomas expressed skepticism and insisted he would not believe until he could see and touch Jesus' wounds himself.

Thomas Remains Committed to Jesus in 'The Chosen'

Despite these intense feelings, Thomas continues to move forward with the group. Vahedi reflects on why Thomas remains committed, even amidst his doubts and bitterness. "But at the same time, he is still continuing forward. Why is he still continuing forward? I think it's probably because, deep down, he knows that this guy is the guy, and he has to trust in the plan that he has for him."

As The Chosen moves into those final days leading up to the crucifixion, viewers can expect to see Thomas navigating this tumultuous period with a blend of skepticism, anger, and a reluctant but deep-seated belief in Jesus's mission.

