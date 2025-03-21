With Lent quickly marching along, Christians around the world are preparing themselves for Holy Week — the week during which it’s believed that Jesus Christ was taken into custody, crucified, and resurrected. Aside from Christmas, believers view it as the most important week of the year, and many would argue that it topples the December holiday in terms of importance. This year, as believers plan what services they’ll attend and how they’ll honor the tradition, they have a different kind of option thanks to the upcoming fifth season of The Chosen. As of right now, no specific streaming dates have been set for the on-screen telling of the Biblical story, but all eight episodes will receive a staggered cinematic arrival beginning on March 28.

While many might think that the story of the final days of Jesus Christ’s life is just for the practicing Christians out there, series creator, writer, director and executive producer, Dallas Jenkins, has news for you, telling the Deseret News,

“Even if you have not seen the show before, or even if you’re not a believer, you know some of these stories. In this season, you’re going to see these big, epic moments that we all know and we’ve all heard about — but especially you’re going to get to see the intimacy and the authenticity and the relationships.”

Planning to use his position to put a microscope on the finer details during the final week of Jesus’ life, when he was kicking it with his 12 besties and trying to make them understand just how serious things were about to get, Jenkins went on to explain,

“It’s easy for us to forget that Jesus was with his closest friends the week that he was going to die. What does that mean for him? What does that look like for him? What does it mean for them when they clearly aren’t understanding what’s going to happen, but they’re still following, even though they don’t understand? The moments that you’ve heard about from scripture are there. They’re significant. We do them in a really cool way, but ultimately you’re going to be in the story. And you can see this from a human perspective.”

How To Prepare For Season 5 of ‘The Chosen’