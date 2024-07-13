It takes a lot of faith to create a new TV show without the backing of any major studio or streamer, especially one that is an adaptation of a story that has been told for centuries in every language and medium possible. Luckily, faith is something that Dallas Jenkins, creator of The Chosen, has in spades. The series launched on Christmas Eve 2017, back when it was just a small crowd-funded project. Six years later, according to the show's creators, the series just released its fourth season, bringing its total viewership up to 200 million people. It streams on numerous platforms, has press-filled red-carpet events, and is deep in production for its highly anticipated fifth season.

There are seven planned seasons, with season 4 marking a shift into the darker parts of the biblical narrative and, subsequently, a more dramatic story. Audiences are ready for the story to continue after that foreboding season 4 finale, so here is everything we know about The Chosen Season 5.

6 What Happened in ‘The Chosen’ Season 4?

Being the messiah was never going to be an easy gig, but in season 4 Jesus and his disciples faced more opposition, from more powerful forces, than ever. His miracles attracted the attention of Roman authorities and religious leaders, all of whom ignored these as signs of his lordship and instead accused Jesus of blasphemy. But this only made him double down on his teachings of generosity and humility, even if some of his followers (particularly Judas) believe this is the wrong way to present himself to the world as the messiah.

Jesus never sinned, but in The Chosen he does experience the entire spectrum of human emotions and in season 4 he was filled with frustration. Time and time again, he found his followers missing the point of his teachings or closing their ears to the bad news they didn’t want to hear. While they are all truly loyal to Jesus, conflict is stirring within the group when they should be most united. Judas begins siphoning off some of the group’s money for his personal use and Thomas’s grief over his murdered fiancé Ramah leads to doubt.

Many landmark events occurred during this season, as the premiere episode showed the execution of John the Baptist. Later on, the group travels to Jerusalem to celebrate Hanukkah. In the penultimate episode, Jesus resurrects Lazarus, a radical miracle that both gains him followers and cements his fate. Season 4 ends with the long-awaited visual of Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey, both an example of his humility and an intentional fulfillment of the prophecy.

5 What Will Happen in ‘The Chosen’ Season 5?

The Chosen's fifth season will be unique to any other. It takes place over the course of just one week, Holy Week, picking up where season 4 left off as Jesus rides into Jerusalem on a donkey right before his crucifixion.

Despite the short time frame, the season has a lot to cover, from the Roman authorities' final decision to crucify Jesus to his followers' reactions to the events of the week. There will surely be some powerful sermon monologues from Jesus. Jenkins promised that there would be some mic-drop moments, as well as a more private exploration of his acceptance of his fate.

The Last Supper episode will surely have audiences glued to the screen as Judas finally crosses the line into betrayal. Given the show’s reputation for digging deeper into character motivations, Judas’ character arc will likely be a large part of the season as audiences get into the psychology of his betrayal beyond just a few pieces of silver. With filming almost done, there will surely be more news unfolding about the upcoming season, so stay tuned for updates about the release schedule, trailer, and more!

Sadly, there is no official release date announced yet for Season 5. This is understandable, considering that they only began filming in April and are estimated to wrap season 5 sometime in July. Season 4 finished filming in July 2023 after it was one of the few shows permitted to continue filming during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The season premiered in theaters about six months later, in February 2024, and was finally released on streaming in June 2024. If season 5 follows a similar release pattern as season 4, we can expect to see the new episodes in early to mid-2025.

However, it's important to note that the streaming release was significantly delayed due to ongoing legal battles between series creator Dallas Jenkins and former distributor Angel Studios, so it is possible that season 5 might be available to stream sooner now that the lawsuits have been resolved.

3 Who Are the Cast of ‘The Chosen’ Season 5?

The series features a massive ensemble of Jesus’s disciples, friends, and enemies, all of whom hold their own in the sometimes crowded cast. All of the actors have some prior credits in short films, various TV roles, and some features, but for many The Chosen is their breakout role and largest project to date. Portraying a lord and savior worshiped by millions isn’t exactly the easiest role, but actor Jonathan Roumie has won over audiences with his candid and human portrayal of Jesus. This is a big part of why the show feels so fresh despite being one of the most popular stories throughout history. His performances reveal the impossibility of being both the son of God and an emotionally charged human. This is what makes his monologue sermon speeches so powerful; he knows first-hand the painful limitations of being human and provides an antidote.

The Chosen is by far Roumie’s biggest role, but you might recognize his face from Jesus Revolution or his voice from Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

Alongside Jonathan Roumie, the show features Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Shaan Sharma as Shmuel, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus, Jordan Walker Ross as Little James, Nick Shakoour as Zebedee, Joey Vahedi as Thomas, and Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, alongside many more reoccurring actors and characters.

2 When Did ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 Start Filming?

While audiences still have a while to wait, production for season 5 is well underway as filming began in Utah on April 11, 2024. Series creator Dallas Jenkins posted a video on X where he gave fans some updates, including the news that he was on set for day one of Season 5.

Filming will take place over the course of 68 days, wrapping approximately on July 18. Filming began in Goshen, Utah on the Jerusalem set built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The production will finish up the season in Texas, filming at the 1,200-acre Camp Hoblitzelle, where permanent sets and sound stages have been constructed specifically for The Chosen.

1 Who is Behind ‘The Chosen’ Season 5?

Dallas Jenkins is the series creator and director of The Chosen. Prior to the series, he had already established himself as a leading name in the Christian media space, despite actively avoiding the label of a Christian filmmaker during his early days in Hollywood due to their reputation as bad movies.

However, he later chose to proudly adopt the title and reject the connotation as he sought to make religion-inspired films that were also good. His 2010 feature What If… was considered to be a box office success, and in 2017 he partnered with Blumhouse Productions to make Christian comedy-drama The Ressurection of Gavin Stone. Despite the film being a box office flop, it gained him some critical attention as he launched his next venture, The Chosen.

Of course, Jenkins couldn’t do it all alone. The series is also written by Ryan Swanson and Tyler Thompson. When the show began, it was distributed by Angel Studios, whose unusual yet effective crowdfunding model allowed The Chosen to be made without the help (or restraints) of a major studio. However, in 2019, Jenkins decided to cut ties with Angel Studios, then in 2022, came to a new agreement, which was supposedly breached by Angel Studios almost immediately, and the two entities spent months in private arbitration regarding the show’s finances and distribution. This was the reason why season 4’s streaming release was delayed. Now that the legal battle is settled and all ties between The Chosen and Angel Studios are officially severed, hopefully, season 5 will come to streaming much quicker.