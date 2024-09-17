The cast and crew of The Chosen recently wrapped up filming for Season 5, culminating in a poignant final scene—the Last Supper. The production team faced a whirlwind of emotions and challenges during the last days of filming, which were captured in a behind-the-scenes video, revealing the bittersweet and symbolic nature of the shoot.

“Look at this, this is the last day,” a crew member exclaims in the video, setting the tone for the emotionally charged atmosphere on set. The final scene took place in a small, intimate room, chosen for its symbolic significance. One crew member reflected on the setting, saying, “There’s something symbolic about being in this small room, kind of trapped together.”

'The Chosen's Fifth Season Takes Us into Holy Week

Season 5 will be the most expansive yet for The Chosen. Holy Week is the most sacred week in the Christian calendar, commemorating the final days of Jesus Christ's life on earth, leading up to his crucifixion and resurrection. It begins on Palm Sunday and culminates on Easter Sunday. Each day of Holy Week has its own significance, often marked by special services and rituals in various Christian denominations.

Palm Sunday marks Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem, where he was greeted with palm branches. The following days, Holy Monday and Holy Tuesday, recall Jesus' teachings and actions before his arrest. On Holy Monday, some traditions remember Jesus cursing the fig tree and cleansing the temple, while Holy Tuesday reflects on his debates with religious leaders. Spy Wednesday marks Judas Iscariot’s decision to betray Jesus, earning its name from Judas "spying" for an opportunity to betray his teacher.

Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, when Jesus shared his final meal with his disciples and instituted the Eucharist. The term "Maundy" comes from the Latin "mandatum," meaning "command," referencing Jesus' commandment to love and serve others. Many churches reenact the washing of feet, reflecting Jesus' act of humility towards his disciples.

Good Friday observes the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is a solemn day of reflection on his suffering and sacrifice. Christians attend services that recount the Passion narrative, with many participating in the Stations of the Cross or other meditative practices. Holy Saturday marks the day Jesus' body lay in the tomb. It's a day of quiet reflection, with many churches holding an Easter Vigil in the evening, featuring the lighting of the Paschal candle and the first celebration of Easter. The week culminates on Easter Sunday, the most joyous day in the Christian calendar, celebrating Jesus' resurrection.

With the last scene filmed and the 'main event' of The Chosen signed and sealed, the team celebrated their hard work and looked ahead to post-production and future seasons.

