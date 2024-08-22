As The Chosen continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Reza Diako, who stepped into the sandals of Philip from Season 4 onwards, is offering some tantalising hints about what fans can expect in the upcoming fifth season. With Season 5 set to dive into the harrowing events of Holy Week, Diako promises that viewers are in for an emotionally charged and transformative journey.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, Diako shared his excitement and apprehension about the direction his character Philip is heading in the new season. "Season 5 was so different," Diako revealed. "Season 4, for me, is Philip being confronted with his old traumas. He’s kind of been in pursuit of a father figure in John the Baptist, so the death of the father has been a bit difficult. But in Season 5, he's like, 'Oh, okay. So I dealt with that pain, and now it's time to celebrate this divine father when we arrive into the city.'"

However, the relief and joy that Philip might feel upon entering Jerusalem are short-lived, as the events of Holy Week begin to unfold. Diako hinted at the chaos and emotional turmoil that will define the season, saying, "But then, unfortunately, things hit the fan, and the table gets turned upside down." He further explained that Philip's journey in Season 5 will see him grappling with survival as the intensity of the events around him escalates.

Reza Diako Feels Philip is in Survival Mode

Image via The Chosen

The actor also touched on the challenge of portraying Philip during such a critical moment in the story, noting that his character is forced to mature rapidly in the face of adversity. "He’s so confronted with so much chaos, and it’s almost too much to digest," Diako said. "He goes into survival mode, and almost reaches up...to John the Baptist in the heavens, and he's like, 'Yo, can you please give me all of your wisdom all at once?'"

As The Chosen approaches its portrayal of Holy Week, Diako emphasized the weight and significance of the storylines that will be explored. "Jesus tells him that he’s going to die, too, and then, well, let’s just wait and find out how he responds," Diako teased, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Season 5 of The Chosen is shaping up to be one of the most intense and emotionally resonant yet, with Diako’s portrayal of Philip set to be a key part of the unfolding drama. As the series delves into the final days of Jesus' life, viewers can expect a powerful exploration of faith, sacrifice, and the human spirit. Stay tuned to Collider for more on The Chosen.