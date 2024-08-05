The Big Picture Dallas Jenkins offers a sneak peek of "The Last Supper" scene for The Chosen's fifth season, receiving enthusiastic fan approval.

The Last Supper symbolizes fellowship, sacrifice, and Jesus' final teachings before his crucifixion, setting the stage for the upcoming season.

The Chosen's fifth season will focus on Holy Week, covering Jesus' final moments and the reactions of his followers to significant events.

In response to the overblown controversy over a display at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins offered fans a sneak peek at his own interpretation of "The Last Supper" for the show's upcoming fifth season. Jenkins posted an image on Instagram featuring the core cast gathered around a table, with Jonathan Roumie as Jesus at the center. Captioning the post, Jenkins asked, "Is this better than the Olympics imagery?" The post was met with enthusiastic approval from fans, unsurprisingly.

"The Last Supper" is a critical event in Christian tradition, representing Jesus' final meal with His disciples before His crucifixion. This moment is not only a cornerstone of the Gospels but also a symbol of fellowship, sacrifice, and the institution of the Eucharist. It marks Jesus' profound teachings and his announcement of betrayal, making it a powerful focus. In The Chosen, the scene will aim to capture the emotional and spiritual gravity of the occasion. The portrayal of this event is crucial as it sets the stage for the subsequent passion plotline, a cornerstone of Christian faith.

The Last Supper will be a pivotal plot point of the fifth season of The Chosen, following an eventful fourth season. This season of The Chosen featured several landmark events. The premiere episode depicted the execution of John the Baptist, setting a serious tone for the series. The group later traveled to Jerusalem to celebrate Hanukkah, highlighting significant cultural practices. In the penultimate episode, Jesus performed the radical miracle of resurrecting Lazarus, which garnered both followers and further opposition. The season concluded with the dramatic visual of Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey. Season 5 will take place over Holy Week, and it has a lot to cover, from the Roman authorities' final decision to crucify Jesus to his followers' reactions to the events of the week.

What Happened with the Olympics "Last Supper"?

The Olympic ceremony had sparked debate with a scene some believed resembled Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic "The Last Supper," featuring drag queens and dancers. However, the ceremony's artistic director clarified that the scene was not inspired by the painting. A spokesperson for the Games, Anne Decamps, stated that the intent was to celebrate community tolerance, not to disrespect any religious group. She expressed regret if anyone was offended, emphasising the aim was to promote inclusivity.

The first four seasons of The Chosen are available for streaming on Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and The CW, while the first season is streaming on Netflix.