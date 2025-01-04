The fifth season of the surprise hit series The Chosen is going to bring some of the most emotional and dramatic moments of the New Testament to life, and it's going to get difficult to watch. Beginning with Jesus' triumphant Palm Sunday ride into Jerusalem, the season will chronicle the events leading up to the Crucifixion. The series will debut in theaters — well, the first two episodes will — on March 27, 2025, before arriving on streaming platforms.

For series star Jonathan Roumie, who plays the lead character, Jesus — a part-time carpenter and public speaker — this season posed unique challenges for him as it dives deeper into the emotional toll of betrayal and sacrifice, and very little on how to build shelves. Reflecting on the storyline of Judas’ betrayal, Roumie revealed to Closer Weekly:

“Ultimately, when we get to the part where there is the betrayal by Judas — the sorrow, the sadness and the devastation [I felt] for Judas. That was something that had more empathy than I was ready for.”

The impact of filming such heavy scenes wasn’t just emotional but physical as well. Roumie shared that he experienced heart palpitations and jaw pain while preparing for the Last Supper scenes. symptoms he said were eased through prayer. “This season I’ve had to let go of so much, and it’s still a struggle,” he admitted, as he referred to the punishing shoot that spanned Utah and Texas and wrapped last summer — sounds like a hot one.

When Is Judas Not a "Judas?"

The season also examines the case and the conflict of Judas, played by Luke Dimyan, as well as Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor who condemns Jesus to death. Dimyan has his own perspective on trying to humanize the guy who did something so bad, we still talk about him even now. He explained:

“I don’t see him as a villain. He wouldn’t have been a part of this group, fighting so hard to spread the word of Christ, if he did not love and care for Him. What happens?”

As The Chosen approaches the Crucifixion, Roumie hopes viewers will connect with Jesus on a deeper, more human level. “I hope that [viewers] take away that Jesus lived as one of us,” he said. “He went through every aspect of life, except old age … Hopefully we all can feel closer to Jesus through our struggles and trials.”

The fifth season of The Chosen returns in March 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

Your changes have been saved The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Creator Cast Jonathan Roumie , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel , Noah James , George H. Xanthis , Nick Shakoour , Jordan Walker Ross Rating Seasons 4 Writers Dallas Jenkins , Ryan Swanson , Tyler Thompson

