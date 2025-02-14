With The Chosen Season 5 set to premiere in theaters next month, creator and executive producer Dallas Jenkins has given fans a first look at the season’s newest artwork, and it's shot by none other than legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz. The stunning portraits are going to serve as the main promotional material for the highly anticipated eight-episode season, which will be released theatrically in three parts, beginning March 28. Jenkins and series star Jonathan Roumie (who plays the big guy, JC) revealed the posters in New York’s Times Square on Thursday as part of their press tour.

The trio of images, each depicting key moments from the upcoming season, will be used to promote The Chosen: Last Supper, the official title for Season 5’s theatrical run. The season will be distributed domestically by Fathom Events and internationally by Trafalgar Releasing, reaching over 40 territories worldwide, including the U.K., Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and India. The official logline teases a season which will be filled with tension:

“The table is set. The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But—instead of confronting Rome—he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last.”

Why Did Annie Leibovitz Work on 'The Chosen'?

Jenkins released a statement highlighting Leibovitz's ability to capture everything going on in the frame, saying, "What makes her work so extraordinary is she tells stories—in seconds—and then you look deeper and you find more." He went on to say:

“We’re trying to tell stories of some of the most iconic people who ever lived. They actually lived and breathed and had fear and doubt and felt things like joy and betrayal. So in a season like this, where you see all of those things, it felt like the season that was in need of someone most like her to communicate that photographically. When she agreed to do it, we knew that it was going to elevate the show and bring something to it with her portraits that we can’t do.”

Leibovitz herself praised The Chosen and Jenkins’ approach to the material, calling him “the artist of our time doing the Bible.”

Season 5 of The Chosen will premiere in theaters in a three-part rollout, beginning with Part 1 on March 28.