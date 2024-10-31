The mega popular series The Chosen is about to, just like its main character, transcend. Except, in this case, it's transcending from the small screen to the big screen for its upcoming, and highly anticipated, fifth season, rather than to another spiritual plane, but the news is exciting nonetheless. Creator and director Dallas Jenkins revealed in a livestream on Sunday night that the upcoming season will premiere in theaters, bringing the first episodes of this eight-episode season to audiences starting early April 2025.

While specific dates are still being finalised, Jenkins dropped a hint that the premiere will happen within the first two weeks of April, with episodes releasing in cinemas one after the other. For die-hard fans, there will be special screenings allowing audiences to watch the entire season in a single sitting, which is an Almighty effort if you ask us, but one worth doing.

What Can We Expect from 'The Chosen' Season 5?

The upcoming season is set to dive into the most dramatic week in the life of Jesus Christ, and will show some of the most pivotal moments from the New Testament. Jenkins revealed that the season will cover the early part of Holy Week, a crucial period in Christian tradition marking Jesus' final days before the crucifixion. We already know we'll see scenes like Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, the cleansing of the temple, Judas Iscariot’s betrayal, and the Last Supper with His disciples.

The sixth season will depict the Passion and the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and will be released in 2026. The good news is that filming and primary editing have been wrapped up, while Jenkins explained that final post-production elements, such as scoring, visual effects, sound editing, and colour correction, are ongoing, with the team expecting to get everything all done by early 2025. Jenkins also shone a spotlight on the decision to delay the U.S. theatrical release to allow a simultaneous global release, as episodes are going to be translated into multiple languages to broaden the show’s international reach.

If you want to catch up on the previous seasons of The Chosen, you've got plenty of choice. Although the series is set to depart Netflix next month, in the U.S., Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video all offer the series, with the full four seasons also available on The CW, and the official The Chosen site streams all episodes too. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Cast Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

