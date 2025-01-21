Season 5 of The Chosen continues the biblical account of Jesus Christ himself, culminating in the events of the Last Supper and his eventual crucifixion. A moment in history that continues to permeate changing centuries; no story is more timeless than the life of Jesus. The trial and tribulations, and the hope he beacons, is a narrative that unites people all over the world, regardless of race, language, or even religion. In the era of Hollywood and showbiz, many have adapted his narrative for the masses, prompting cinematic hits like Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ and even the most recent Netflix flick Mary - the latter following the mother of Jesus Christ.

Produced by 5&2 Studios, The Chosen is a Christian historical drama set in Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century. It details the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth and the people who encountered him. Starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, also returning to Season 5 are Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, George H. Xanthis, and Abe Bueno-Jallad. Without further ado, here’s where you can catch The Chosen Season 5 in theaters and streaming.

Is ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 Released in Theaters?

Image via The Chosen

Season 5 of The Chosen is scheduled for a theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada beginning on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The fifth season will be released in three parts throughout a four-week screening until April.

Part Episodes Release Date Part 1 Episodes 1 and 2 March 27, 2025 Part 2 Episodes 3, 4, and 5 April 2025 Part 3 Episodes 6, 7, and 8 April 2025

Is ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 Streaming Online?

Image via The Chosen

Currently, there’s no news on when The Chosen Season 5 will be available on streaming. In the meantime, new audiences can catch up on the series via the official The Chosen App. Alternatively, viewers can also stream the series on The Chosen’s official website. The Chosen is also currently available to stream on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 5

Check out the official synopsis for The Chosen Season 5:

“The table is set. The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But—instead of confronting Rome—he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last.”

Season 5 of The Chosen is set during Holy Week, continuing the events that will culminate in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Before being nailed to a cross, Season 5 will also cover major events such as the Garden of Gethsemane, the place where Jesus is wrongfully arrested following a betrayal, and the Last Supper.

What is ‘The Chosen’ About?

Image via The Chosen

The Chosen is a historical retelling following the life of Jesus Christ (Roumie). Taking place during the Roman regime in first-century Israel, the series is told from the perspectives of the people who have encountered Jesus. While Christian media has a reputation for being (understandably) preachy, The Chosen stands out for its engaging and relatable way of storytelling. Biblical stories are known to be grand and out-of-sight because of how sacred these accounts can be, but The Chosen chooses to honor the word of God, all while taking an artistic direction that shows that religion is not just words in the holy book but is truly a way of life in the way believers, act, think, and speak.

Other Movies Like Historical Christian Movies Like ‘The Chosen’ You Can Watch Now

'The Passion of the Christ' (2004)

The Passion of the Christ The Passion of the Christ: This film presents a graphic depiction of the final twelve hours in the life of Jesus of Nazareth, focusing on his arrest, trial, and crucifixion. The narrative explores themes of sacrifice, faith, and redemption, emphasizing the intense physical and emotional suffering endured by Jesus. Release Date February 25, 2004 Director Mel Gibson Cast Jim Caviezel , Maia Morgenstern , Christo Jivkov , Francesco De Vito , Monica Bellucci , Mattia Sbragia , Toni Bertorelli , Luca Lionello , Hristo Shopov , Claudia Gerini , Fabio Sartor , Giacinto Ferro , Aleksander Mincer , Sheila Mokhtari , Lucio Allocca , Paco Reconti , Adel Bakri , Luciano Dragone , Adel Ben Ayed , Franco Costanzo , Lino Salemme , Emanuele Gullotto , Francesco De Rosa Runtime 127 Minutes Main Genre Drama Expand

Gibson shook the world with his adaptation of The Passion of the Christ. Following the last twelve hours in the life of Jesus of Nazareth (Gibson), the film takes audiences through his crucifixion in Jerusalem. Set at his betrayal by Judas Iscariot, Jesus is arrested and accused of blasphemy. What ensues is the persecution of Jesus, from being flagellated by Roman soldiers and his eventual nailing to the cross. The clutch the film had on viewers is due to its very graphic portrayal of Jesus’s death by crucifixion, which Gibson ensures its level of accuracy. Despite the film’s gruesome nature and “R” rating, The Passion of Christ delivers a level of authenticity in its performance that matches one of the most important moments in biblical history.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

DreamWorks Pictures made a name for themselves with the family ogre comedy Shrek. But years prior, the production house delivered their animated rendition of the Biblical account of Moses. The Prince of Egypt. A long time ago in Ancient Egypt, Pharaoh Seti orders all the male Hebrew babies to be executed. To save her newborn son, under the grace of God, she lets go of her baby on a stream, leading him to the Queen’s corridors. The baby, named Moses, was raised in Egyptian royalty together with his brother Rameses II. But Moses’ fate changes when he learns of his true origins as a Hebrew and is called by God to lead his people to safety outside of Egypt. With music by Hans Zimmer, The Prince of Egypt won 2 Oscars and the Academy Award for Best Music, Original Song in 1999.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

'His Only Son' (2023)

His Only Son His Only Son is a biblical drama capturing one of the Old Testament's most harrowing moments. The film follows Abraham, portrayed by Nicolas Mouawad, who is commanded by God to sacrifice his only son, Isaac, on Mount Moriah. As they embark on the three-day journey to the mountain, Abraham reflects on his past, including the long years he and his wife Sarah spent waiting for their promised son, deepening the emotional intensity of his divine test. Release Date March 31, 2023 Director David Helling Cast Nicolas Mouawad , Sara Seyed , Ottavio Taddei , Nicolai Perez , Edaan Moskowitz , Daniel da Silva Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Drama

Produced by the same studio that created The Chosen, His Only Son is based on the Biblical story of Abraham and the eventual birth of his son Isaac. After being called upon by God to perform a tremendous task, Abraham’s faith is tested, shaken, and tried when he learns that he is required to sacrifice his season. Following the same artistic direction as The Chosen, audiences can expect hard-hitting lessons on trust and hope throughout the film.

WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME