A scene from the upcoming fifth season of The Chosen, the hit faith-based drama, which dramatizes the life of Jesus Christ, has sparked some controversy after re-emerging having hit the internet late last year. A sneak peek of the series, featuring a conversation between Jesus and Judas Iscariot, wasn't overly well received by viewers. The scene, which depicts Jesus telling Judas, "I will pray for you," has sparked debate among pastors and theologians, with some accusing the show of veering too far from Scripture.

It's an emotional exchange between the two, as Judas wrestles with his decisions, while Jesus

implores him to consider where his heart truly belongs. “You have a choice to make, Judas,” Jesus says, responding to Judas’ claim that he must reclaim his birthright. “Who you belong to? Who has your heart? I want it, and I’ve had it before. You followed me willingly.” Judas, clearly torn, responds, “I want to continue. There’s nothing more that I want than that.” Jesus then clasps Judas’ hand and tells him, “Then I will pray for you. But for now, please leave me in peace.”

Source: The Christian Post via MSN