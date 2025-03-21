The Chosen’s creator, writer, director, and executive producer, Dallas Jenkins, is inviting fans to pull up a seat at the table. What meal are we having, you ask? Well, you’re just in time to sit down for The Last Supper, an infamous story from the Bible which will be part of the storyline during the show’s upcoming fifth season. The next set of episodes will focus on Holy Week, a week during which Christians believe that Jesus Christ was betrayed, taken into custody, crucified and then resurrected. But, before the betrayal came the infamous shared meal that serves as the basis for communion and has been captured in artwork, songs, and film.

Speaking with TV Guide, Jenkins was quick to set the record straight about how his version of The Last Supper will be greatly different from how audiences likely imagine the event in their minds. Pulling Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting into the conversation, Jenkins said,

“Typically when [anyone] thinks of the Last Supper, they think of da Vinci’s painting, and it’s a bunch of white guys eating leavened bread all on one side of a table. None of that is accurate. This was an intimate moment. There’s a lot of tradition, a lot of routine, and the Jewishness of that moment is very important.”

The Episode Will Focus On the Complicated Relationships In the Room