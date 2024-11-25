The groundbreaking series The Chosen is returning to theaters in 2025 with its most ambitious season yet. Since its debut, the series has become a cultural phenomenon and it's about to attempts its most ambitious release to date. Following the success of last year’s theatrical run, 5&2 Studios has announced that The Chosen: Last Supper will premiere in theaters just in time for Easter, beginning March 27, 2025. U.S. distribution will be handled by Fathom Events, while Trafalgar Releasing will bring the series to international audiences as the series heads into "Holy Week".

The big event in theaters is going to deliver the most pivotal week of the Big Guy's life, as Jesus Christ heads for one final dinner with his ministry. In the U.S. and Canada, The Chosen: Last Supper will be released in three parts over a four-week run, with part one forming episodes 1 and 2, part two with episodes 3-5 and part three with episode six through episode 8. The show's creator and creative mind, Dallas Jenkins shared his excitement for Season 5 in a statement:

“I’m possibly more excited to bring Season 5 to the world than any other season we’ve done. Unfortunately, it’s not coming until March, but that’s because it’s such a huge season and requires a ton of work. But I’m so thrilled to show this first glimpse of it with the poster and the teaser and for our fans to celebrate it on Teal Tuesday.”

The teaser reveals that this season will see the people of Israel welcoming Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. However, tensions rise as Jesus challenges religious norms, setting the stage for a clash with the country’s leaders, and unfortunately, we all know how this particular story ends.

'The Chosen' Will Also Celebrate Teal Tuesday

But before that huge cinematic event, fans will also get the chance to take part in The Chosen’s third annual “Teal Tuesday” on November 26, 2024. Hosted yearly, the eight hour event is a livestream which is hosted by executive producer Derral Eves on The Chosen’s YouTube channel, and will feature special guest appearances from many members of the massive ensemble cast, along with some exclusive giveaways and discounts on official merchandising from the series.

​​​​​​​

Chris McPherson Chris McPherson

10:43 AM

The groundbreaking series The Chosen is returning to theaters in 2025 with its most ambitious season yet. Since its debut, the series has become a cultural phenomenon and it's about to attempts its most ambitious release to date. Following the success of last year’s theatrical run, 5&2 Studios has announced that The Chosen: Last Supper will premiere in theaters just in time for Easter, beginning March 27, 2025. U.S. distribution will be handled by Fathom Events, while Trafalgar Releasing will bring the series to international audiences as the series heads into "Holy Week".The big event in theaters is going to deliver the most pivotal week of the Big Guy's life, as Jesus Christ heads for one final dinner with his ministry. In the U.S. and Canada, The Chosen: Last Supper will be released in three parts over a four-week run, with part one forming episodes 1 and 2, part two with episodes 3-5 and part three with episode six through episode 8. The show's creator and creative mind, Dallas Jenkins shared his excitement for Season 5 in a statement:

“I’m possibly more excited to bring Season 5 to the world than any other season we’ve done. Unfortunately, it’s not coming until March, but that’s because it’s such a huge season and requires a ton of work. But I’m so thrilled to show this first glimpse of it with the poster and the teaser and for our fans to celebrate it on Teal Tuesday.”

The teaser reveals that this season will see the people of Israel welcoming Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. However, tensions rise as Jesus challenges religious norms, setting the stage for a clash with the country’s leaders, and unfortunately, we all know how this particular story ends.

'The Chosen' Will Also Celebrate Teal Tuesday

But before that huge cinematic event, fans will also get the chance to take part in The Chosen’s third annual “Teal Tuesday” on November 26, 2024​​​​​​​. Hosted yearly, the eight hour event is a livestream which is hosted by executive producer Derral Eves on The Chosen’s YouTube channel, and will feature special guest appearances from many members of the massive ensemble cast, along with some exclusive giveaways and discounts on official merchandising from the series.The Chosen: Last Supper will rise up into theaters on March 27, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on The Chosen: Last Supper and more.