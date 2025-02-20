We've been blessed with the brand new trailer for Season 5 of The Chosen and it is time to gather round the table for The Last Supper, which is receiving a three-part theatrical release initially, beginning March 28 with the first episodes, before moving exclusively to Prime Video in June as part of a blockbuster new arrangement announced last week. The first two episodes will also be available to watch in IMAX on March 27 and March 30.

The official logline teases a season which will be filled with tension:

“The table is set. The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But—instead of confronting Rome—he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last.”

The series stars a vast ensemble cast which includes Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ, Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Paras Patel as Matthew, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Jordan Walker Ross as Little James, Joey Vahedi as Thomas, Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot, Brandon Potteras Quintus, Kirk B.R. Woller as Gaius, David Amito as John the Baptizer, Vanessa Benavente as Mary, the mother of Jesus, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Ramah, Lara Silva as Eden, Shaan Sharma as Shmuel, and Nick Shakoour as Zebedee.

What Can We Expect from 'The Chosen: Last Supper'?

The forthcoming season is set to explore the most intense period in Jesus Christ's life, as it shows off some of the most pivotal New Testament events. Creator Dallas Jenkins has already mentioned that the season will showcase initial days of Holy Week, a significant time in Christian tradition that leads up to the fateful crucifixion, but it will also include moments like Jesus arriving into Jerusalem, the cleansing of the temple, Judas Iscariot's act of betrayal, and the Last Supper shared with His disciples before everything went squarely to Hell in a handbasket. Looking ahead, the sixth season is going to show the Passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ, with a planned release in 2026.

Season 5 of The Chosen will premiere in theaters in a three-part rollout, beginning with Part 1 on March 28. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and check out the first trailer for the series above.