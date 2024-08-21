The Big Picture Season 5 of The Chosen offers a glimpse into Holy Week events, including the Last Supper and Judas' betrayal.

Behind-the-scenes videos show cast and crew facing challenges like dust storms and creating realistic sets.

Stay tuned for more updates on Season 5, expected to premiere in early 2025, promising a powerful and dramatic storyline.

For fans eager to get a glimpse of what’s coming in The Chosen Season 5, the show is offering a unique backstage pass into its production process. Known for giving fans a sneak peek as new episodes come together, The Chosen has already started sharing behind-the-scenes content for its upcoming season, and there’s plenty to get excited about.

As filming for Season 5 progresses, The Chosen is continuing its tradition of posting behind-the-scenes videos that offer insights into the making of the show. One such video highlights Simon Peter delivering a powerful sermon. Noah James, who plays Andrew, shared his excitement about the scene, commenting, “We’re throwing hype.” Another clip, filmed in Utah, shows the cast and crew braving a dust storm that suddenly swept onto the set. The video captures the chaos as tumbleweeds roll in, trash cans are knocked over, and tents struggle against the wind, with the cast and crew scrambling to find shelter.

When production moved to Midlothian, Texas, the team posted another video comparing the current set to what was used in Season 4. The show’s creator, Dallas Jenkins, expressed his surprise at the grandeur of the new set, saying, “I didn’t think we would have palaces and Jerusalem, and all that fun stuff.” This video also shows the practical side of filming, with the crew shoveling dirt onto a muddy path so the actors portraying Roman soldiers could walk with ease during a dramatic march through the streets. The most recent behind-the-scenes update, posted last week, focuses on the escalating conflict between Shmuel and Jesus. As one of Jesus’ most vocal critics, Shmuel’s opposition is a key storyline for Season 5. The video also gives a peek inside the soundstage where multiple sets are in use, and the actors are seen playfully juggling lemons and oranges in between takes.

What Will Season 5 of 'The Chosen' Bring?

The Chosen Season 5 is set to take viewers through some of the most pivotal moments of Holy Week, including the Last Supper and the infamous betrayal by Judas. The tension between Jesus, the Pharisees, and the Roman authorities will reach new heights, setting the stage for these dramatic events.

While an official release date for The Chosen Season 5 has not yet been announced, it is expected to premiere in early 2025. As production continues and more behind-the-scenes content is released, fans can stay tuned for more sneak peeks and insights into what promises to be one of the most powerful seasons yet.

