The Big Picture The Chosen, a historical drama about Jesus's life, has proven to be a surprise hit, surpassing 200 million viewers.

Director Dallas Jenkins and actor Jonathan Roumie credit the show's success to spiritual resonance and relatable characters.

The series airs on The CW.

The Chosen has captivated audiences worldwide, reaching a staggering 200 million viewers and counting. The revolutionary historical drama, now heading into its fifth season, portrays the life of Jesus Christ and those who knew him, combining powerful storytelling with a deeply human perspective. Fox 13 Utah have taken viewers behind the scenes on the remarkable success story, including interviews with the key players behind the show to reveal the secrets behind its rise to fame as the fourth season airs.

Director and co-writer Dallas Jenkins never anticipated the show's monumental success when it first launched through crowdfunding. "I didn't have any expectations," Jenkins admitted. "So the fact that the show has grown as big as it has is beyond something I could have imagined. But I also wouldn't say I'm surprised. God can do anything." Jenkins emphasized the balance between Jesus' divinity and humanity. "In our show, Jesus still does miracles and asserts that he is God. But by showing him brushing his teeth, washing his hands, and laughing with friends, it enhances both his divinity and humanity."

Actor Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus, attributes the show's resonance to a universal longing for spiritual truth. "People are desperate and hungry for the presence of God in their lives," Roumie said. "The human soul recognizes truth when it sees it."

Where Is 'The Chosen' Filmed?

The series is filmed in Texas and on a meticulously recreated set near Goshen, Utah, which authentically represents Old Jerusalem. Actress Elizabeth Tabish, who portrays Mary Magdalene, highlighted the show's raw portrayal of flawed characters. "All of these characters are deeply flawed and have messy lives. It shows how Jesus transforms that," she explained.

Despite its success, The Chosen has faced challenges. A contract dispute with distributor Angel Studios delayed the release of Season Four until June 2, 2024, ending their partnership. Jenkins expressed gratitude to Angel Studios while acknowledging the necessity of the contract's end for the show's future.

For Jenkins and the entire team, The Chosen is a labour of love. "No matter how big the show grows, this must never change," Jenkins reflected. He remains focused on the core mission: to share the stories of Jesus in a way that resonates with viewers of all backgrounds.

As The Chosen continues to air on The CW, fans can look forward to more heartfelt storytelling and a deeper exploration of the lives transformed by Jesus. Jenkins, though exhausted, finds immense joy in the journey. "I just want people to be focused on the stories of Jesus and to think maybe those folks who encountered him and had their lives changed are similar to me," he shared.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Cast Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

