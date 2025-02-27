In a world where some television shows just go on and on and on, well past their peak, The Chosen is thankfully taking a different approach. The show's guru, Dallas Jenkins, has always had an endgame in mind for the series, which looks back at the life of Jesus Christ and his followers, and for Luke Dimyan, who plays Judas Iscariot, that decision is part of what makes The Chosen unique. In an exclusive conversation with Collider, he said:

"He always knew that there was going to be a cut off at seven. He’s not going for 10 or 12. This isn’t Friends, even though we were all pretty chummy."

At a time when successful shows often keep going just for the sake of it, The Chosen is resisting that temptation. That's why Dimyan believes the series will maintain its quality and leave a lasting legacy long after it's over. We’ve all seen it happen — shows that start strong, only to lose steam as they run out of stories to tell. Whether it’s sitcoms that overstay their welcome or dramas that get tangled in unnecessary subplots, TV history is full of examples of series that might have been stronger had they known when to stop. Dimyan, for his part, knows this is an especially American folly.

"I was talking to my friend, one of my castmates, George H. Xanthis, who plays John on the show," said Dimyan. "He’s Aussie, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, no, no, we have two series, and they’re two solid series, and that’s good. That’s how you know it’s a good show because they don’t need to do more.’"

'The Chosen' Knows When To Go Big

Image via Dean Foreman

Stylist: Lisa Cera

Grooming: Sonia Lee

Part of what makes The Chosen work so well is its ability to blend the intimate with the grand. The show has increasingly embraced bigger, more cinematic moments, but never at the expense of its storytelling. Dimyan then points to Jesus walking on water as a prime example.

"At one point — and he went on record saying this — [Dallas] didn’t want to do the walking on water scene because he thought that would be too much of a fan-service moment. But here he is, staying true and trying to tell the most interesting version of the story that he can, that can connect to people. That’s the good thing about our show, or at least with Dallas as a creator. He really likes to keep the artistic integrity alive in whatever he’s making."

By capping The Chosen at seven seasons, Jenkins is ensuring that the show will leave on a high note—with a fully realized, carefully crafted story from beginning to end. For Dimyan, that’s part of why The Chosen is so special.

"I’m really appreciative that he’s not just trying to take this for all that it’s worth, but that he is trying to just tell the story as genuinely as he can. And you can see that through the episodes and the arcs through the seasons."

The Chosen will return in March for Holy Week.