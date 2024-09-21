The Chosen is officially a franchise. The global smash hit series is expanding with its own cinematic Biblical Universe as several ambitious projects have been commissioned into development. Variety reports that show creator Dallas Jenkins has just launched a brand-new indie production house, 5&2 Studios, from which the projects will roll out. With its mission to “produce Bible-inspired stories through uniquely human and authentic storytelling and audience engagement,” the new slate includes a spin-off series on the Acts of the Apostles, an animated series, an unscripted show with Bear Grylls, a 3-season chronicle of the story of Moses and an 8-episode limited series on Joseph. This brings the count to 5 projects, for now.

The projects were announced at the ongoing ChosenCon, a fan event where fans gather to celebrate the series with panel discussions featuring the cast members, special announcements, previews, and more. This marks the second edition of the two-day fan event held in Orlando with over 5000 fans in attendance, a turnout that almost doubles the numbers for the maiden edition held last year. The news comes as fans are anticipating an important chapter in Jesus Christ's story, with The Chosen Season 5 set to cover the Easter period, aka Holy Week. The series will air for a total of 7 seasons with Season 6 telling the story of the Crucifixion, while Season 7 will conclude with Jesus’ Resurrection.

When The Chosen finally wraps, a follow-up to its events will be told with the spin-off series about the Acts of the Apostle, an account of how the disciples went about The Great Commission after Jesus' departure. This would mean that audiences might get to see some more of the fan-favorite characters, as the actors who play the disciples on the show could likely return to reprise their roles.

'The Chosen Adventures' Will Kick off The Chosen Biblical Universe

The Chosen Adventures, set within the same world as The Chosen, will take precedence over other projects. The series is a youthful take on the story of Jesus with Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in The Chosen, returning to voice the main character. The series, which will unfold across 14 episodes, will be told through the eyes of a curious 9-year-old girl named Abby who lives in the Galilean city of Capernaum. She will be one among a group of children who encounter Jesus in the wilderness as he will be answering all the questions they have about the world. Jenkins teases that the animated series will be "witty and fun" in a way that adults can equally appreciate. Grammy winner Jordin Sparks, comedian, Yvonne Orji, as well as several cast members from The Chosen, will lend their voices to the animated characters.

The unscripted series, The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls will take fans on a deep dive into the making of The Chosen. The six-episode series will see Grylls embark on a wild adventure with The Chosen cast members as they will be tested with fun challenges while detailing their personal stories and sharing their perspectives on their characters on the show. It will be the first of many more of its kind, with Jenkins teasing it as “the first of multiple partnerships in the unscripted space.” The creator will then begin penning the scripts for the Moses series, which he will run and direct after The Chosen Season 7 wraps.

The Chosen recently celebrated the wrap for Season 5 in an emotional wrap video you can watch here. Season 5 premieres in 2025. Stay tuned for future updates on The Chosen Biblical Universe.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Cast Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

