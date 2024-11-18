The Chosen creator and writer Dallas Jenkins has just delivered a big update on the expansion of the world of The Chosen, and the news is exciting for all of its followers. Speaking to The Direct while he was promoting his new film, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Jenkins was quizzed on the development progress of the spin-offs which will help both complement and expand the world of The Chosen.

As was previously announced at ChosenCon, the series' own convention, the next project on the slate is an animated series titled The Chosen Adventures — which is set to be released in 2025 — followed by a show called The Chosen in the Wild. Despite that, though, Jenkins has actually confirmed that it will be a different series, a limited series about the character of Joseph, which is going to be released prior to the seventh season of The Chosen, as he explained to the outlet:

"So right now, we're finishing up the final couple seasons of the current 'Chosen.' We've got a 'Joseph' limited series that we're developing as a script that would come out probably before season seven of 'The Chosen.'"

'The Chosen' Will Be Followed By 'The Book of Moses'

Jenkins then added that another series, entitled The Book of Moses, would be released in the aftermath of The Chosen wrapping up its seven season run, and which would begin broadcasting about 12 months afterwards.

"And then I'm going to take a nap for about six months, and then when I wake up, I'm going to be getting into 'The Book of Moses,' and that's the show that we want to do next. So that's going to be a three season show that we're excited about. It's a ways off. I've still got a Jesus show to to concentrate on, but I do want to do that show that will come out probably about a year or so after 'The Chosen' is done."

If you want to catch up on the previous seasons of The Chosen, there are plenty of options available to you. Although the series is set to depart Netflix in the next few days, in the U.S., Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video are all showing the series, with the full four seasons also available on The CW, and the official The Chosen site streams all episodes too. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from The Chosen.

