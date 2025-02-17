Amazon is drinking that holy water, it seems. Fans of The Chosen just got some divine news, as Prime Video has officially locked in an exclusive deal with Dallas Jenkins’ 5&2 Studios, securing streaming rights for the first five seasons, as well as all future seasons of the surprise global hit series. The deal, which was just announced during a livestream featuring Jenkins and top Amazon MGM Studios executives, is a huge expansion and vote of faith for The Chosen, which should ensure that the show reaches the biggest flock imaginable.

Under the new partnership, The Chosen Season 5 will premiere theatrically on March 28 before landing on Prime Video in the U.S. this June. International territories, including Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Sub-Saharan Africa, will receive the series later in the year. The deal also covers exclusive streaming and theatrical rights for the highly anticipated final two seasons of the show, which will focus on the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie).

Not only that, but Amazon MGM Studios has also inked a first-look deal with 5&2 Studios, opening the door for more content with a 'faith-based' slant in the future. Prime Video also has its own faith-based series, House of David, due to release next week. Jenkins serves as an advisor to Wonder Project, the company funding the series.

Why Is 'The Chosen' Heading to Prime Video?

The series has transcended beyond a cult hit into a genuine phenomenon, and Jenkins has clearly found a knack for finding an audience — not only with historical stories either, as his hugely successful The Best Christmas Pageant Ever proved at the box office over the festive period. According to Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios: “The Chosen has had renowned success captivating audiences across generations, and we are looking forward to collaborating with Dallas and 5&2 Studios on a larger scale.” Jenkins echoed the excitement, calling the partnership a major opportunity to grow the series' reach. He said:

“For several years, the team at Amazon MGM Studios has proved over and over they're passionate about this show and our fans. They're going to make us better and get the show to more people, and I can't wait to build this relationship.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more news and updates on The Chosen, which will be heading exclusively to Prime Video this June.