Vahedi sees parallels between Thomas's doubts and his own struggles in the entertainment industry.

Playing Thomas hasn't changed Vahedi's perspective on faith, but has made him more appreciative of different belief systems.

The Chosen has captivated audiences with its unique portrayal of biblical figures, humanizing them in ways that resonate deeply with contemporary viewers. Joey Vahedi, who plays Thomas, sat down with Collider to discuss his approach to the role and the complexities of portraying a character often misunderstood and, as Vahedi believes, wrongly accused. Thomas is famously known for his skepticism, a characteristic that has defined him throughout history. Vahedi's approach to portraying Thomas seeks to delve deeper into this aspect, revealing a more nuanced character.

"I think the biggest thing that I would want to do with Thomas is really do justice by him because I think he is wrongly accused of being a doubter," Vahedi explains. "I know there's the famous line in the Bible of him saying, 'I won't believe unless I see it with my own eyes and I touch the hole where he's been pierced,' but, in my opinion, at least through the way that The Chosen has portrayed him, I think Thomas is the biggest believer."

Vahedi emphasized that Thomas's journey is compelling because of the immense sacrifice he makes.

"He's somebody that really has given up his entire life. He's one of the few who comes from a successful background where he has a successful catering business and is really doing well for himself, so it is kind of a huge jump for him to give everything up and follow Jesus."

The actor hopes to portray Thomas as a figure full of love and dedication. "Regardless of the skepticism, regardless of him questioning things and using the lens of logic and reason, through all that, he is someone who loves Jesus so much that he would be willing to do anything," said Vahedi. "I think that's actually why he questions so much, is because he always wants to make sure that the best thing can happen for Jesus and the group."

It's Not Just 'The Chosen's Thomas Who Doubts

Reflecting on his own experiences, Vahedi acknowledges that everyone has moments of doubt, much like Thomas. He said:

"Certainly in my career. [That’s] the biggest difficulty with being in the entertainment industry, or really any industry that requires you to go in day in and day out with the potential of never actually getting the things that you want. I've definitely had those moments. I've gone into audition rooms where I thought I had bombed in those rooms and thought to myself that I would never get called back in again, or my career is over, or they don't ever want to work with me."

Vahedi's personal struggles with doubt and uncertainty mirror those of his character. "People are very forgiving. So, I've certainly had moments like that in my career. Certainly, I’ve probably had those moments with friends and relationships the same way that anybody else would. So, I do tend to see some similarities between Thomas and I, I guess. And I think I was cast as him for a reason, probably."

When asked if playing Thomas has changed his perspective on faith or skepticism, Vahedi offers a thoughtful response.

"I don't think so. The thing that's cool about The Chosen is regardless of your faith background or what you believe or anything like that, at the end of the day, it's a story about human beings and a story about love. If anything, it's made me be more appreciative of everything out there, all the belief systems out there, because I think everything kind of gears towards wanting to do right by people. So, if anything, it's helped push me in the direction of, 'Oh, it really is just about treating people well and being of service to them.'"

The Chosen Season 5 is currently in production. Stay tuned at Collider for more. You can stream previous seasons on Prime Video.

