There's no denying that The Chosen, a small, independent television series about the life of Jesus Christ and His followers, has become a global phenomenon. Since filmmaking began over 100 years ago, biblical epics have been re-told time and again, with new takes on the familiar stories. (The Prince of Egypt, anyone?) Be it the tales of Moses, Samson, or King David, the Bible has remained consistent source material for Hollywood for decades, even if most adaptations are a poor reflection of the scriptures (looking at you, Noah...). So what makes The Chosen any different? Is this, too, another Hollywood take on the greatest story ever told? It's actually anything but Hollywood.

For starters, The Chosen is an entirely independent production. Though the show appears on various streaming platforms, recently made a distribution deal with Lionsgate and airs on The CW. The Chosen stands apart as being entirely funded by its audience, who would sooner see the show end than be co-opted by Hollywood studios. One can hardly blame them, as series creator Dallas Jenkins and company have been consistently producing Hollywood-level content without the involvement of studio executives, hence why the series has been able to continue production during the strikes. In many ways, the show's independent nature sets it apart, but it's not the only thing.

‘The Chosen’ Centers on the Life of Christ and His Followers

Image via The Chosen and Mike Kubiesy

Formerly an Angel Studios Original, this historical drama is the first of its kind and has previously utilized both "equity crowdfunding" and a pay-it-forward financing model to become the biggest crowdfunded media project of all time. Not to mention, it's the first multi-season series based on the life of Christ. With "Binge Jesus" as one of the show's various taglines ("Come and See," "Get Used to Different," and "Trouble" being others), Jenkins envisioned the series as a binge-able biblical epic meant to introduce audiences around the world — currently, their goal is one billion people — to the person of Jesus Christ (played here by Jonathan Roumie). No doubt, they're well on their way.

The series, set in the first century A.D., follows characters like Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac), Matthew the tax collector (Paras Patel), Mary Magdalene (Elizabeth Tabish), Nicodemus the Pharisee (Erick Avari), Gaius the Roman centurion (Kirk B. R. Woller), and a host of others, including the rest of Jesus' future apostles. As everyone interacts with, encounters, and responds to the miracles and teachings of Jesus, which prove revolutionary (only, in a spiritual sense rather than a political one), the entire region is set on fire as a result. Jesus quickly becomes controversial among the religious leaders and the Roman guard, and the series takes its time to unravel how each of those conflicts may have looked. It's certainly worth the watch, even just from a historical standpoint.

By centering on Jesus' disciples in addition to Christ himself, The Chosen is able to tackle issues and motivations that other Jesus-themed projects don't get to. The Chosen episode "Matthew 4:24" does this particularly well, exposing the conflicts that would've likely occurred between the disciples who come from different backgrounds, namely Simon Peter and Matthew. Matthew's former status as a tax collector would've no doubt been scandalous to first-century Jews, who would've deemed someone working for the Romans as a traitor. This becomes especially true when Simon the Zealot (Alaa Safi) joins the group, believing Matthew to be a part of their people's problems. But the emphasis on the disciples isn't the only thing that makes The Chosen stand out, its portrayal of Jesus does the same.

Jonathan Roumie Presents a More Personal Jesus

Image via The Chosen

Make no mistake, The Chosen's version of Jesus, like any fictional account of a historical figure, is only a reflection of the real man. 2,000 years from the original events, it's impossible to get every small detail and inflection right, even if you stick strictly to the New Testament script. Yet, Jonathan Roumie has done a particularly notable job of bringing Jesus of Nazareth to life on the screen — possibly the best seen in live-action— making the Jewish Messiah feel less like a stained-glass icon and more like a human being. Albeit, a divine one.

While some might criticize Roumie's "funny Jesus" who laughs, makes jokes, and shows a wide range of emotions, that's not a flaw. Rather, The Chosen fights to make Christ more accessible to general audiences without sacrificing his message in return. By making Jesus relatable, the show reminds us that he too, despite being the Son of God, is equally a man. While there's nothing wrong with iconic, "stained-glass" portrayals (indeed, some, such as Jim Caviezel's in The Passion of the Christ, are excellent and deserving of high praise), The Chosen opens the door for causal viewers and non-believers alike to invest in the character without being forced through church doors.

For instance, the episode "Jesus Loves The Little Children" takes the time to tell a non-biblical account (meaning, you won't find this in your Bible) of Jesus meeting with a group of kids who've become curious about His way of life. In this episode, Jesus teaches them their Heavenly Father's love for them, and that God is doing a new thing through Him. As one of the show's best episodes, it emphasizes what The Chosen does best: telling new and fictional stories that, like Jesus' own parables, ultimately point to the unchanging character of God.

'The Chosen' Balances the Human and the Divine

Image via The Chosen

In showing Jesus' humanity, The Chosen reminds audiences what the biblical narrative says about God becoming a man in order to be "tempted in every way, just as we are—yet was without sin" (Hebrews 4:15). This Jesus gets tired, hungry, and weary. He has friends, family, and even enemies. He's even tempted to react emotionally against them but refuses to. Just like the Bible references, Jesus lived a full, human life. Though it wasn't particularly normal (virgin births aren't exactly common), Jesus did experience what it means to be human, and The Chosen often reminds us of such.

Of course, other portrayals of Christ have done this too, but with disastrous results. Martin Scorsese's The Last Temptation of Christ comes to mind, which reflects on Jesus' encounter with Satan in the Middle Eastern wilderness. Of course, many have pointed out that Willem Dafoe's depiction is explicitly heretical, but what his performance fails to do properly is rectify Christ's divinity with his humanity. Because of Jesus' equally human and divine natures, they must be equally represented in character and action, not just one or the other. For the most part, The Chosen does this well, stomping on Scorsese's extremely controversial take. Even if The Chosen takes creative liberties (which it does), it still works to avoid heresy.

Thankfully, the show doesn't just make Jesus a relatable man with superpowers. We have enough of those stories already. Rather, the series makes it clear that Jesus is still the Son of God, and his divine power and influence continue to shine through. "The most challenging part of my role," Jonathan Roumie (himself a devout Roman Catholic) spoke about his time playing Jesus, "is not being overwhelmed by the fact that I’m donning the sandals of the most important person in human history. I constantly strive to ‘empty out’ as much of myself as possible in order to let the Holy Spirit work through me via the script I’ve been given and the behavior I portray onscreen."

'The Chosen' Is No Replacement for Scripture

Image via The Chosen

As stated in the opening of the first episode ("I Have Called You By Name"), The Chosen is not a replacement for the Bible. "... All biblical and historical context and any artistic imagination are designed to support the truth and intention of the Scriptures. Viewers are encouraged to read the gospels," says a part of the text. Indeed, The Chosen has made some changes that aren't found in the biblical narrative, leading some to understandably critique the series as attempting to either replace scripture or contradict it. But while there are entire plotlines and characters not found in the New Testament text, the series is clear that it's nothing more than an entertaining door to a larger conversation.

The Chosen may be about the life of Jesus, but it's meant to draw you to the book that'll truly introduce you to Him, not replace it. This is why the series' official store contains Bible study materials and devotionals that highlight the scriptures themselves rather than the series' own plotlines. Creator Dallas Jenkins has spoken on this countless times, emphasizing to the audience the need to read the Bible for themselves and go to church to learn more about Christ. The end goal is clear, even in the midst of criticism. In many respects, though the independent series can be enjoyed as a historical drama about Jews living under first-century Roman occupation (and surely, it is that), it's also an evangelistic tool to share the gospel — what Christians call the "good news" of Jesus Christ.

As the series continues to explore the events of the four gospel accounts (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John), it's building up to the eventual crucifixion that will no doubt be tough to watch. According to Jenkins, this will happen during the sixth season, meaning we've got a little ways to go. Hopefully, it will point audiences back to the original text to further elaborate on Christ's sacrifice. Though we know how that'll eventually play out (we've seen enough Jesus movies to know where this is going), The Chosen will no doubt surprise us along the way, connecting dots all the way back from the very first season that audiences might not have seen coming.