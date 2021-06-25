The first two seasons of the Emmy-winning late-night talk show The Chris Rock Show are now available for fans to stream on HBO Max. The show was created and written by Chris Rock and originally aired on HBO from 1997-2000 and featured hilarious comedic sketches and fascinating guests.

Many celebrities, political figures, and musical legends such as Prince, Missy Elliott, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, and more appeared on the series. Legendary DJ and rapper Grandmaster Flash even served as musical director for the series. Over the course of the series, The Chris Rock Show was nominated for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program at the Emmys several times, and won the latter award at the 1999 awards.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming had this to say about the popular series heading to HBO Max:

“We're thrilled to have The Chris Rock Show on HBO Max so that subscribers can revisit one of comedy's most iconic series. Chris has never been afraid to take risks and challenge norms, and both guests and viewers embraced this. His show also provided a platform for up-and-coming talent and cutting edge musical guests, and while there are too many unforgettable comedy pieces to name, Chris' attempt to rename a Howard Beach street to ‘Tupac Shakur Boulevard’ is a classic that instantly comes to mind. It’s one of the many examples of why we're excited for fans and new audiences alike to watch the show.”

The first two seasons of The Chris Rock Show are now available to stream on HBO Max, so be sure to check it out.

