The past few months have been challenging for the Chrisley Knows Best family, as they have been navigating legal woes since Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley were sent to prison. Unfortunately, the reality couple could not welcome Julie home before the holidays following Julie’s resentencing ordeal. However, that does not stop Savannah Chrisley from involving her mother in her Thanksgiving plans.

Last weekend on November 23, Savannah took to her Instagram story to post her Thanksgiving menu, with the caption, “When mom helps you make your Thanksgiving list at visitation last week.” In her Instagram story, Savannah posted a photo of three lists handwritten on napkins, with one list being headlined, “Menu,” which included meals such as lasagna, rigatoni, spaghetti and meatballs, and spicy vodka pasta. The other list included ingredients and items, such as chicken stock, powdered sugar, pumpkin, buttermilk, clear plastic silverware, and trash bags.

This news comes after Julie was resentenced to 84 months in prison, which upholds the same amount of time she was originally serving for her offenses. Her supervised release was increased from three years to five. Many hoped that because of the lack of evidence of Julie's involvement in the fraudulent crime, her new sentence would see her out of prison by spring 2025.

The Chrisley Family Now Have Another Difficult Holiday Season Without Their Parents

Image via USA Network

With the upheld sentence, the Chrisley family will now need to navigate the holidays without their parents once again. Julie’s resentencing was a huge setback for the family, who anticipated her early release, and Savannah criticised the resentencing as an “injustice.” Following her mother’s resentencing, Savannah also determined that she would appeal the decision in the “next two weeks.” After the September 24 resentencing, it was reported that Julie was planning to appeal her 84-month sentence, but there have been little updates on her appeal.

The Chrisley family is no stranger to spending the holidays with their loved ones in prison, since Julie and Todd are facing a second bleak holiday behind bars. It was reported last year that Todd was unhappy about spending the holidays in a prison cell, but he did receive a special Thanksgiving meal at his prison facility. Following his firing from his beloved role in the prison’s church, the holidays are looking a lot more challenging for the disgraced reality TV star.

The Chrisley’s holiday season may also be tense following Kyle Chrisley’s recent legal troubles. It was reported in September that Kyle was arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee and was charged with the offence. Following his arrest and Julie’s resentencing, he and his half-sister Savannah also faced off online. Kyle asked his Instagram followers to “pray” for Julie and Todd, and Savannah, who took offence, accused Kyle of using her parents for likes and views. Whether they have since repaired their relationship is unknown.

Chrisley Knows Best can be streamed on Peacock.

Chrisley Knows Best Release Date March 11, 2014 Cast Faye Chrisley , Todd Chrisley , Grayson Chrisley , Julie Chrisley Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

WATCH ON PEACOCK