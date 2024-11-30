Streamed in over 20 million households on its first week of release, Clay Kaytis' The Christmas Chronicles made a Netflix debut to remember back in late November 2018, at a time when many festive films struggled to make a cultural impact. Now considered one of the better yuletide offerings in recent memory, The Christmas Chronicles has earned itself a loyal fanbase that tune in each festive season to indulge in Kurt Russell's Santa Claus and his adventure to save Christmas alongside Ted (Judah Lewis) and Kate (Darby Camp), a pair of children who inadvertently cause his sleigh to crash.

Thanks to this loyal fanbase, Netflix subscribers have yet again helped propel The Christmas Chronicles into the streamer's top 10 as December approaches, with Thursday, November 28 seeing the movie finish ninth in the list, in front of tenth-placed The Piano Lesson. Despite earning average reviews, exemplified by a 67% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Christmas Chronicles still performed well enough to be rewarded with a sequel that saw much of the original cast return. Sadly, the sequel faired even worse, with a similar critical rating overshadowed by a particularly poor audience score of 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Christmas Chronicles franchise put to rest ever since.

What Other Movies Are in Netflix's Top 10?

The Christmas Chronicles might be bringing the festive spirit to Netflix yet again, but it is still only ninth in the Thursday, November 28 top 10. Three other yuletide offerings made the top 10, with Jerry Ciccoritti's Hot Frosty in seventh, Peter Sullivan's The Merry Gentlemen in third, and, topping the entire list, the brand-new Lindsay Lohan Christmas flick Our Little Secret. The newest animation on streaming, Spellbound, places second despite poor reviews, with another pair of animated hits in Sing and The Secret Life of Pets in eighth and fifth respectively. Just one documentary made November 28's top 10, with Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy finishing in sixth at a time when we all rush to buy our loved ones' presents.

Beyond all this, it is the fourth-place movie on yesterday's ranking that is the most remarkable, with the utterly forgettable Father Figures somehow finding success on Netflix seven years after it was first released. With a dismal 17% on Rotten Tomatoes and a not-much-better 25% audience score, Father Figures was the sort of movie many might have expected to disappear into insignificance, never to return. However, Netflix has a tendency to give the strangest of titles their moment of glory, with Father Figures an unlikely beneficiary of the rise of streaming.

The Christmas Chronicles has placed in Netflix's top 10 for Thursday, November 28. You can stream the movie now.

