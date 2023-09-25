Between The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, some would argue that The Chronicles of Narnia is the dark horse of fantasy franchises. Based on the brilliant work of C.S. Lewis, this franchise is built on the themes of family, justice, and transformation. Not only are the stories incredibly moving, but with their stunning visuals and iconic soundscape, the movies have some of the best world-building.

With Greta Gerwig revitalizing the franchise for Netflix, it seems only fair to look back at the characters fans came to love - or at least love to hate. Each is complicated in its own right, and it becomes interesting to see when the line of good versus evil gets blurred. And while some are more likable than others, no one can say they aren't memorable.

10 Queen Jadis

An iconic villain, Jadis (Tilda Swinton) Is the self-proclaimed Queen of Narnia who leads with tyranny, cruelty, and ruthlessness. Described as the personification of evil itself, she curses the land into an eternal winter and petrifies anyone who stands against her.

From her first introduction, it's obvious she's a woman willing to do anything to hold on to power. The same could be said for her cameos in the next two films. From annihilating innocents to sadistically killing the land's figure of hope, Jadis really is the worst. Swinton excels in the role, delivering a chilling and unforgettable performance that the series could never top.

9 Eustace Scrubb

Although far from the embodiment of evil, no one can deny Eustace (Will Poulter) is an insufferable, self-centered pain. Filled with disdain for his cousins, Eustace enjoys tormenting them, whether through insults or spitballs. Even as he gets swooped into Narnia, he spends most of the time whining and being incredibly condescending.

Thankfully, things get better when he turns into a dragon. Learning to listen and work as a team player, Eustace evolves into an individual who's a lot braver and more understanding. This allows him to open up and forge sweet friendships. Will Poulter does a great job in the role, showing signs of his enormous talent from a young age.

8 Mr. Tumnus

As the first Narnian to grace the screen, Mr. Tumnus (James McAvoy) quickly warmed the hearts of fans as they saw him befriend young Lucy. His initially kind demeanor soon reveals a duplicitous nature, and Tumnus tries to kidnap the innocent girl.

True, it was because he was rightfully terrified of the White Witch's evil reign, and he at least redeemed himself by quickly guiding her to safety. Still, the fawn tried to kidnap a small child, something many fans cannot overlook. Thankfully, his bravery and loyalty towards Lucy and the Pevensies are evident by the end of the now-iconic first film. It's a shame Tumnus doesn't reappear in the franchise, as he remains among James McAvoy's best performances.

7 Aslan

As a divine being and the creator of Narnia itself, Aslan (Liam Neeson) is the antithesis of the White Witch, embodying all things good. Imbued with wisdom and selflessness that lasts centuries, the Great Lion is among the all-time best movie mentors.

Throughout the franchise, Aslan is the central force that motivates and guides the heroes along their journey. The only problem is that, like many divine beings, Aslan is shrouded in mystery, only present when he needs to be and never when his people want him. His sporadic appearances can be quite frustrating, but that's how his message prevails. Aslan's stoicism isn't very personable, but his guidance is invaluable.

6 Susan Pevensie

Arguably the realist of the Pevensie family, Susan (Anna Popplewell) is driven by logic and practicality; thus, she's incredibly stubborn. However, as the eldest girl living in a war-torn society, her personality is understandable. With her mother absent, Susan felt compelled to assume a maternal role. Rationality was prioritized if it ensured the safety of her loved ones.

Susan becomes proficient with a bow and arrow, channeling her protective nature into becoming the ultimate badass. Still, there's a softer side to her. Happy to muck about with her siblings from time to time, Susan is one for the occasional quippy joke. Despite her eagerness to be a fully-fledged adult, she still embraced the innocence and magic of Narnia, albeit not to the same degree as her siblings.

5 Edmund Pevensie

Obviously, Edmund (Skandar Keynes) didn't start as the best guy. Initially framed as the family's black sheep, he betrays them and other Narnians to the wrath of the White Witch, leading to Aslan's brutal sacrifice. However, Edmund was simply a product of his circumstances. Often teased and belittled, Edmund was always left out of the family dynamics, making him vulnerable to the Witch's manipulation.

By the last two films, Edmund grows into a much better person. His loyalty, bravery and intelligence make him the best right-hand man, but he proves himself a worthy leader in his own right. Edmund's love for his family and kingdom, coupled with his lovable sarcasm and cheeky demeanor, round him into a fun individual, even as he battles his inner demons.

4 Peter Pevensie

Like other characters in the Narnia movies, Peter (William Moseley) is not foolproof. Sometimes, his duty to his family gets in the way, and he can seem arrogant and self-righteous. However, it's hard to blame him as he was a young man who carried immense responsibility on his inexperienced shoulders.

Still, Peter's faults never outweigh his merits. Caring in nature, Peter leads with heart and always tries to do what is right. Willing to learn from his mentors, he evolves, acknowledges, and apologizes whenever he is wrong. Peter is the brave leader anyone could root for and one of the best knights in fantasy movies, even if he still has a long road ahead.

3 Reepicheep

A talking mouse with a warrior's heart of gold, Reepicheep (Eddie Izzard followed by Simon Pegg) was a character that proved even the tiniest beings could be mightiest of the land. Undeniably honorable and brave, his courage ensured that he never backed down when it came to fighting off evil.

Loyal to his friends, his Kings and Queens, and especially Aslan, Reepicheep remains courteous throughout his days. He is incredibly kind-hearted, befriending those who weren't easy to get along with. His deep bond with Eustace was heartwarming to witness, making it bittersweet when he eventually leaves for Aslan's country.

2 Prince Caspian

The titular character of the beloved sequel, Prince Caspian (Ben Barnes) is noble, kind, and a true justice-seeker. Caspian broke free from his oppressive Telmarine heritage and actively fought beside the Narnians to reclaim what was theirs. Like Peter, his duty sometimes clouds his judgment, but it never comes from a place of anger or recklessness but rather from the pressure of his responsibilities.

Shown to be a great and humble leader, Caspian aims to unite his kingdom and forge a peaceful land. Always having fun and befriending all his subjects, he remains a loyal and close ally to the Pevensie siblings. Caspian was Ben Barnes' breakthrough role and remains among his most celebrated performances.

1 Lucy Pevensie

As her title bestows her, Queen Lucy the Valiant (Georgie Henley) is the bravest of them all. Filled with innocence and curiosity, she never shies away from new experiences and faces them head-on with relentless optimism. Lucy has a big heart filled with kindness and love, befriending most creatures and people she encounters.

Even when dismissed by her family, Lucy never holds grudges and is always forgiving. Though she may not be the most active in battle, she lends invaluable support by saving lives and healing others. Like her siblings, she fights for what is right and is determined to protect those she loves.

