The Chronicles of Narnia is one of the most beloved fantasy adventure series of all-time, so it was only a matter of time before Hollywood eventually turned its eyes towards making an adaptation of the great work that C.S. Lewis had done. Considering how successful the Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings franchises had been, it was easy to imagine that The Chronicles of Narnia could have become a similar success, in which younger viewers got to grow up with the characters over an extended amount of time. Unfortunately, the films never broke through in the mainstream in the same way that its competitors did, forcing the franchise to end early without a proper conclusion. It may be hard for fans to look back at the initial set of films and invest in them when they are so obviously not what was intended; that being said, each of the three films has some endearing qualities that make them worthy of being rewatched.

The Chronicles of Narnia succeeded most when it focused on its young cast, as the Pevensie children Peter (William Moseley), Susan (Anna Popplewell), Edmund (Skandar Keynes), and Lucy (Georgie Henley) were engaging heroes who many audiences could relate to. Although getting into the nuances of the mythology that Lewis had created may have been challenging for those that were not versed in the material, each of the three films in the series was packed with exciting action, visual splendor, and a good amount of humor. Here are all three Chronicles of Narnia movies, ranked by rewatchability.

3 ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader’ (2010)

Directed by Michael Apted

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader suffered the most from a change in direction, as Michael Apted stepped in to helm the third installment in the series after original director Andrew Adamson passed. Apted is certainly a talented filmmaker behind the highly entertaining James Bond film The World Is Not Enough, the classic spy thriller Gorky Park, and several episodes of HBO’s Rome. Unfortunately, Apted was not nearly playful enough to handle the more unusual aspects of Lewis’ worldbuilding; given how much material is thrust into the film in an attempt to retrofit it into a conclusive chapter, it's easy to imagine that The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader would have worked better as a television series.

The changes to the cast really hurt The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, as only Keynes and Henley were able to reprise their roles from the previous films. While it was certainly interesting to see how Edmund and Lucy came into their own as heroes, the film really lacked the magic of seeing all four siblings united in their mission to save Narnia. The only real drawback from the cast is Will Poulter as the siblings’ obnoxious cousin Eustace Scrubb; Poulter is a terrific actor who went on to do great things, but Eustace is such an irritating character that he essentially sucks up the energy within any scene that he is involved in. There’s a lot to like when it comes to the action in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, particularly in the surprisingly mature third act climax. That being said, it ultimately felt like a major downgrade that was intended to cut off the franchise’s legs before it was given the opportunity to reach its fullest potential.

2 ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian’ (2008)

Directed by Andrew Adamson

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian was a bigger, bolder, and much darker sequel to the original film, as it was very clearly a film about war. Although the first film certainly made several historical allusions to the events within World War II that had shaped the children's journey, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian has more overt metaphors centered around the notion of young people trying to defend a peaceful civilization from being annihilated by pure evil. It’s actually fairly surprising that the film was able to fit in so much action into a PG film that was ostensibly aimed at audiences of all ages; the final battle in particular seemed like an overt attempt to recreate the iconic Battle of Helm’s Deep that Peter Jackson had used to serve as the conclusion of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. It may not have been as violent, and the villains weren’t necessarily as memorable; however, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian did do a good job at exploring the role that strategy that comes into play in war, especially when several magical beings in Narnia were fighting for their right to exist.

The central dynamic between the characters is quite compelling in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, as Edmund, Peter, and Caspian (Ben Barnes) have very different opinions on what constitutes “good leadership.” That being said, the film is also quite long and has some excessive pacing issues, as it takes sitting through many dull political scenes to get to the major action moments. There’s also a good deal of religious symbolism that may be irritating because of how obvious it is; while it was fairly evident from the beginning that the brave lion Aslan (Liam Neeson) was intended to be a direct stand-in for Jesus of Nazareth, his resurrection storyline is a little too on-the-nose. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian had a rough go at the 2008 box office, as it struggled to stand out in comparison to Iron Man, The Dark Knight, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Tropic Thunder, and Pineapple Express. Admittedly, it was a rather challenging book to adapt, as Lewis’ novels did not have as direct of a narrative arc between them as most fantasy sagas did. However, it is more than clear that Adamson had an immense passion for the material, and it is a real shame that he never got to bring the franchise to a more definitive ending.

1 ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ (2005)

Directed by Andrew Adamson

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is somewhat of a miracle of a movie, as there was always the risk that adapting such beloved source material would fail to capture the magic that it had for readers. While there is a lot to love about The Chronicles of Narnia books, they don’t necessarily have the mature narrative themes of The Lord of the Rings, or the complex worldbuilding of Harry Potter. However, what the books did have was a group of engaging heroes that were essentially on a coming-of-age adventure. There really isn’t anything wrong with being a children’s film, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has a playful sense of innocence that serves as a reminder of who the real audience is. That being said, it’s also a film that has more universal themes about the importance of having reverence for the past, and shows that kindness and empathy are the most important qualities of any good leader. Although it is evident that the films are all intended to impose a message on their youthful viewers, at no point does the moral questioning ever feel “preachy.” Those who aren’t familiar with Lewis’ extensive studies into Christian theology can still enjoy The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe as a rousing adventure, whereas the sequels are more directly reverential to Bblical storeis in a way that becomes more challenging to ignore.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is easily the most visually stunning installment in the series, and even won an Academy Award for Best Makeup. It’s a film that introduced some of the best characters in the series, including the playful faun Mr. Tumnus (James McAvoy) and the ruthless White Witch (Tilda Swinton). It’s also worth noting how impressive the creation of Aslan was; while audiences may have already seen Andy Serkis as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Ahmed Best as Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace at this point in time, the notion of a completely digital character interacting with live-action actors was still a relative novelty. However, it was the chemistry between the four leads that ultimately made the film so special; casting child actors is always going to be a risk, but The Chronicles of Narnia franchise lucked out in finding a group of young performers who felt like they could actually be siblings. There are certainly a lot of high expectations for what Greta Gerwig will do with the franchise, as there are certainly many Lewis fans that would want to see a more faithful adaptation of the books. However, Gerwig’s film will need to be truly excellent if is to surpass The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe as the best film in the series.

