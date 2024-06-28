The Big Picture The Chronicles of Riddick is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time on September 17, featuring all-new 4K restorations and new retrospective featurettes.

The set includes two audio commentaries, promotional interviews, and a collection of cut scenes from the film's tie-in video game.

The film centers around Riddick seeking revenge against the Necromongers, an army of religious fanatics, while uncovering his true origins.

Vin Diesel's Riddick is slated to return in a new movie that will start filming this year, but before that, you can catch up on the second film to feature the silver-eyed spacefarer. 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time this year, courtesy of Arrow Video. The three-disc set will be released on September 17.

The set will feature all-new 4K restorations of both the theatrical and extended director's cuts of the film, supervised by director David Twohy. The set's first disc will include Ambition on Another Scale: Chronicling a Blockbuster Sequel, an all-new retrospective featurette featuring insights from cast and crew, including director Twohy and star Keith David and Linus Roache.; it will also include several new cast and crew interviews, and the film's original theatrical trailers. The second disc will be loaded with archival features, including two audio commentaries; one with Twohy and Diesel, and another with Twohy and stars Alexa Davalos and Karl Urban. It will also include promotional interviews, on-set interviews, a guided tour of the film's set, and featurettes on the film's visual effects and the new alien worlds created for the film. A third disc will feature Escape From Butcher Bay, a collection of cut scenes from the film's tie-in video game, and The Lowdown, a contemprary promotional TV special. The set will retail for $35 USD, and can be preordered now on ArrowVideo.com.

What Is 'The Chronicles of Riddick' About?

Close

The film centers around the fugitive rogue, Riddick, who reunites with Imam (David), a man he once saved from alien monsters in 2000's Pitch Black. From him, Riddick learns of the Necromongers, an army of religious fanatics who wish to convert the entire galaxy to their cause and kill those who refuse. After Imam is killed by the Necromongers, Riddick seeks revenge and sets his sights on the Necromonger's leader, the Grand Marshal (Colm Feore). The Marshal sends one of his loyal commanders, Vaako (Urban), after Riddick, but Vaako's ambitious wife (Thandiwe Newton) has other plans - as does Aereon (Judi Dench), an air elemental kept prisoner by the Grand Marshal. As he escapes his pursuers and seeks out his true origins, Riddick's only hope may be Kyra (Davalos), another survivor of Pitch Black.

The Chronicles of Riddick was the highest-grossing entry in the Riddick series, making $115 million USD, but its $120 million budget made that a financial disappointment. A 2013 sequel, Riddick, returned the character to his stripped-down, mid-budget roots, and was considerably more successful. A fourth film, Riddick: Furya, is set to begin filming this August, with Twohy once more behind the camera.

Arrow Video's The Chronicles of Riddick set will be released on September 17, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.