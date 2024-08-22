The Big Picture Vin Diesel's Riddick franchise is a mix of campy space opera and ambitious world-building.

Vin Diesel may have had one of the strangest career trajectories out of the most significant action stars working today. Diesel was never anyone’s idea of a leading man, but he managed to succeed with smaller roles in films like Saving Private Ryan and Boiler Room, indicating that he may have some room to grow. Although it would be The Fast and the Furious that would turn Diesel from being a “character actor” to an all-out action star in his own right, he managed to kick-start another franchise when he appeared as the outer space criminal Richard B. Riddick in the surprise 2000 hit science fiction horror thriller Pitch Black. Although Pitch Black was a moderately successful cult hit that filled the “space horror” void that had been left vacant by the original Alien, its sequel, The Chronicles of Riddick, is an absurdly ambitious space opera that verges on being completely campy.

Although filmmaker David Twohy was responsible for directing all three installments in the franchise, it would be disingenuous to not think of Diesel as one of the trilogy’s most important auteurs. After the subsequent success of The Fast and the Furious drove up his acting prices, Diesel opted to pursue a spin-off to Pitch Black in favor of reprising his role in a sequel to xXx. The original Pitch Black may have been a relatively confined isolation thriller, but The Chronicles of Riddick was a sprawling epic that Diesel had a hand in developing on a conceptual level, citing both Dungeons & Dragons and the work of J.R.R. Tolkien as an influence. It may be hard to defend it as “good” by any strict definition, but The Chronicles of Narnia is charming in how sincerely committed it is to its ridiculous narrative, and evidence of why Diesel is a leading man like no other.

What Is 'The Chronicles of Riddick' About?

The Chronicles of Riddick ostensibly serves as a sequel to Pitch Black, but drops the outer space intrigue in favor of having Diesel’s Riddick travel to the New Mecca location on the planet Helion Prime after capturing an intergalactic bounty. While on this world, Riddick is reunited with the holy man Iman (Keith David), who tells him that he is not a human, but in fact the last descendant of an ancient race of warriors known as the “Furyan.” Riddick is only given a brief moment to reckon with these revelations before the powerful faith militant Lord Marshal (Colm Feore) invades the planet in an attempt to start a massive-scale war. Riddick eventually aligns with his former ally Kyra (Alexa Davalos), whose life he had saved at the end of Pitch Black. Together, they attempt to stop the Lord Marshal and the Necromonger faith from committing intergalactic genocide.

Anyone who is well-versed in The Fast and the Furious franchise knows that Diesel’s range as an actor is relatively limited, especially when it comes to delivering significant bouts of exposition (a task that The Chronicles of Riddick asks of him in many instances). Despite his lack of traditional charisma, The Chronicles of Riddick has a surprisingly stacked cast of award-winning actors who are seemingly there doing their best to take the material seriously. Seeing the great Judi Dench, an Academy Award-winning actress known for her work in many period dramas, as an “Air Elemental” kept by the Lord Marshal in a floating prison is reason enough to check The Chronicles of Riddick out. Karl Urban, who has become a geek icon for his roles in several iconic franchises, is also doing some fine work as the ruthless Commander Vaako, one of the rare science fiction antagonists that seems to simply enjoy being evil for the sake of it.

‘The Chronicles of Riddick’ Is Gleefully Ridiculous

Image via Universal Pictures

The Chronicles of Riddick succeeds because it is entirely dedicated to its own silly worldbuilding, and never seeks to wink at its audience in the same way that a Deadpool movie would. It’s evident that Diesel has a complete understanding of how the world of the Riddick films is supposed to work, and has paid very close attention to ensuring that there is a backstory laid out for every single alien race, weapon, planet, and magical monolith that is brought up in the trilogy. It’s often hard to identify what the audience should actually be paying attention to, but the fact that there was so much thought put into exploring a dense science fiction mythology is itself a redeeming quality.

When compared to the other two films in the series, The Chronicles of Riddick is the purest distillation of what the Riddick franchise could be. Although Pitch Black has its charms, it's almost impossible to differentiate it from other (and arguably better) space horror films. 2013’s Riddick seemingly tried to shape its titular character into a more traditional protagonist, and lacked the rough edges that had made him such an unusual hero in The Chronicles of Riddick. The second entry is also the only film to have the ridiculously over-the-top performance from Feore, whose scenery chewing is more impressive than a majority of the Oscar-winning performances of the last decade.

For Better or Worse, ‘The Chronicles of Riddick’ Is Completely Sincere

Close

The Chronicles of Riddick is worth praising for its sheer originality; considering how few franchises originate from a new idea that is not based on a popular book, comic, game, or brand, it's impressive that The Chronicles of Riddick was successful enough to justify returning to the material for an upcoming fourth installment. Regardless of how the viewers feel, Diesel himself seems to think that whatever is going on in the Riddick franchise is really cool and badass. While it's easy to laugh at his massive ego, it's also pretty challenging not to be enamored by someone who has poured all of his passions into the ultimate geek fantasy wish fulfillment.

The Chronicles of Riddick is available to rent on Amazon in the United States.

