Spoiler alert for The Circle season 6 episodes 1 - 8

The Big Picture Myles Blodnick has an aversion to astrology due to L.A. dating PTSD.

Steffi's back-and-forth with allies led to her elimination.

Myles questions the authenticity of some contestants in The Circle.

Myles Blodnick starts The Circle season 6, bonding with the other men in the game. However, there are multiple things that change that. The A.I. engineer talked to Collider, and revealed he was approached to do the show through a dating app. So it's not surprising that he gets a flirty alliance in the game.

We talked to him about his aversion to astrology, and whether that changed after watching the episodes. He explains why his ally being shady was a hint that he was a catfish. And how the A.I. twist could be fairer for future contestants on the reality TV show competing for $100,000.

Myles Blodnick says he has horoscope PTSD

Image via Studio Lambert

Myles was voted as the most human and therefore had the tough job of spotting the artifical intelligence profile. Steffi Hill became a target because of how much she talked about people's horoscopes and Myles seemed to have the strongest aversion to that. She claimed the engineer had a "green aura" and only logic would work on him. It seemed like a good read, but Myles wasn't having it.

"First of all, what is a green aura, right?" he asked, laughing. "To be honest, horoscopes give me PTSD of L.A. dating. It's like the first question people ask. I thought I was a cancer. Apparently, there's rising a moon, what ascending, or something like that. And it just threw me for a curveball."

He said Steffi's back-and-forth with his ally, Kyle Fuller, was more of a factor in her elimination. Yung Papi Fuego also generally needed more from her. "I think she just didn't say anything, and I think that's like OK, she's just coming here, and it's not giving good evidence," he said, recalling their private chat. "I am logic-oriented and she kinda gets that. But you could've given some form of logic."

The rest of the cast was already against her, so he blocked her. There is one thing he'll give to Steffi's readings. "She did tell [Quori-Tyler Bullock] there was little romance coming her way," he said with a smile. "So she got something right, right?" However, Myles has something to say about a dig at their connection the Netflix show.

He thinks Caress as Paul Russell came across "super defensive"

Image via Netflix

The A.I. game had everyone make a meme and Caress as Paul Russell, used it as an opportunity to talk about Myles and Quori-Tyler. "Like Myles' girlfriend after he hollered at QT last night," Caress wrote. "What the heck? Did you forget I'm here?" This is when Myles really questioned Paul, who was in the Bro Code alliance.

"I think the main thing is if I'm your boy, my friends roast me all the time," he explained. "But they know me. If I don't know you and you roast me, it's a dig. And he's just thinking, 'guys roast each other, he'll find this funny.'" The engineer also didn't know that Paul was trying to flirt with QT too.

"It seems super defensive," he added. Paul is a rapper, and he would expect that type of person to be confident instead of competitive. The catfish also kept attacking Steffi, which was another red flag.

Myles wants more info on how the chat box works

Image via Netflix

In the end, Myles wasn't just suspicious of Paul. He didn't like A.I. Max's photo, but there was another red flag. Myles initiated a group chat with Max and Paul to talk about who could be A.I. in episode 4. He asked Paul if he was A.I. and Max made a quick exit. "Myles, best of luck on your A.I. hunt you got this man," the bot sent. "Catch ya later bros. #BroCourtDismissed."

How Max left a group chat was suspicious to Myles. "I was like nobody would leave a group chat like that," Myles told Collider. "I bring in Paul into the chat. I was like, 'Yo who would just leave?' Either way, Max put a target on his back there." However, he didn't think he could block Max yet. "If I go against the grain here, and I get it wrong, it looks like I'm doing a power move, right?" he said.

The A.I. engineer explained that he works with a different form of intelligence and not chatbots. He also listed the variables you need to consider when trying to spot A.I. He wondered if the photos were generated. Turns out, there is a real person in Max's avatar. "I message him now," he said. "We're linking up." Myles, while filming, didn't know what model of A.I. they were interacting with, and if there was a human in the loop.

"I have my suspicions because it's an open source model, but to process and inject that much into the prompt you kind of have limitations on that and your token inputs also," he explained. "So I was kind of like there has to be something going on here, and it's just too hard to tell." Myles said he doesn't know how they're selecting which prompts to put in Max's conversations. He said he's interacting with chatbots more after the show. "You'd have to have in-depth conversations with each player that early in the game," he said. "You just wouldn't be able to tell because it's all surface level, you don't really get to know the players in the first four days."

Myles is ultimately glad the twist was there for a limited time. "I think it's good TV, but I think people like the dynamics of seeing individuals getting to connect," he said. "And it might to be honest, I started to get a little like...I don't want to hear statistics every time Max comes in." He thinks producers giving a disclosure on the A.I.'s photos would be good if they brought the twist back. "It's harder to detect unless we know anything about the AI," he continued. Telling the contestants what the limitations to the A.I. could be helpful.

Luckily, the cast doesn't have to worry about that in later episodes. But their game does get linked to their ride-or-die. Time will tell if one or two players get eliminated by this.

The Circle Season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes are available every Wednesday.Watch on Netflix